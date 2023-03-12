Photo Credit: wiki

As part of his State of the Union Address, President Biden made statements about China that were tepid at best.

Today, we’re in the strongest position in decades to compete with China or anyone else in the world. I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world. But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China’s threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did. And let’s be clear: winning the competition with China should unite all of us. We face serious challenges across the world.

Many Americans felt Biden’s words about China displayed the President’s weakness when dealing with foreign policy threats.

For example, on February 7, right after Biden’s SOTU, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) released the following statement:

“Our nation is less safe under President Biden. Time and time again – the misguided policies of the Biden-Harris administration have placed our national security at risk. In his speech, President Biden claimed that ‘if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country.’ Is that why President Biden allowed the Chinese Communist Party to spy on our country and tried to hide it from Congress and the American people? The truth is that President Biden has done nothing but weaken our national security.”

America didn’t always have a President who displayed weakness when speaking about the country most threatening to America.

Forty years ago, on March 8, 1983. the existential threat was the communist Soviet Union. The President, Ronald Reagan, presented a speech to the National Association of Evangelicals that told the world that communism in general and the Soviet Union specifically was a threat to the world. The speech will forever be known as the Evil Empire Speech.

Forty years later, America needs a president who can show strength and tell it like it is, like Ronald Reagan. The entire speech was a half-hour long. That’s a bit long for this post. Thefore video below is a 4-minute clip so the reader can see the part of the speech where he called the USSR an evil empire.

