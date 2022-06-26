Photo Credit: Inna Vernikov Facebook Page

As the violence continues to rise unabated in the city, so does the number and ferocity of hate crimes. But when communities hardest hit cry out, progressives feign compassion, while avoiding actual solidarity. And they adamantly refuse revisiting the policies they enacted that enable the often racial-motivated, unprovoked violence disproportionately targeting women, the elderly, Jewish, and Asian victims.

Instead of revoking failed policies like Bail Reform, supposedly Jewish progressive leaders like NYC Comptroller Brad Lander warn against “going backwards.”

Prior to 2019, Black New Yorkers were more than twice as likely to spend a night in jail pretrial than white New Yorkers—because they could not afford bail. Albany took critical steps to reform a system that criminalized poverty and denied equal justice. We cannot go back. — Comptroller Brad Lander (@NYCComptroller) March 18, 2022

In order to effectively combat the progressive alliance, moderate and conservative Jews need their own alliance. We cannot do it on our own. And so does the Asian community, as they need us to stand up to the far-Left Jewish leadership the likes of Brad Lander and his allied JFREJ organization that falsely speaks in our name with “The Jewish Vote.”

1 of the top reasons @JFREJNYC members endorsed @Dianne4NYC as our first-ranked-choice for mayor is her bold plan to dramatically cut the NYPD budget. 1 verdict in MN does not signal an end to racist policing. We need systemic change. That starts with defunding the police. — The Jewish Vote (@TheJewishVote) April 21, 2021

But to a large degree, despite common interests in crime, hate crimes, gifted and talented programs, taxes, housing, etc., this natural alliance between Jews and Asians has remained implicit, not explicit.

And that is where Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, the Republican minority whip of the City Council, has done something significant in heading a protest at City Hall this past Friday morning against the Asian hate crimes that have included numerous harrowing examples, especially in the subways, even though they are rarely prosecuted as such.

And unlike progressive who falsely blame “white supremacy” for these local attacks, Inna has focused on the policies enabling hate crimes against both the Jewish and Asian communities.

Today I gathered with advocates & representatives of the Asian American community to rally at the steps of City Hall in a call for: district attorneys to prosecute criminals, increased police presence on subways, an effective mental health system& repeal of the bail reform. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/32AQbq9i5W — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) June 24, 2022

While this is certainly sensible, do not think this is an easy issue to champion. Many (most?) in the progressive community believe that demanding a stop to violence targeting Jews and Asians is inherently “racist,” unless Trump or “white supremacy” is falsely fingered as the assailant. And if you are only willing to offer false witness, how serious can you be about stopping the violence?

But do not think Inna V is bashful about defending Jewish interests specifically. She has been the loudest and most effective Republican voice in the City Council when it comes to defending the community.

https://t.co/YkTA9qYBey Antisemitism will no longer go unchecked at @CUNY. Not on my watch. Defund antisemitism ✅. Expose the antisemites. ✅ I am just getting started here. And now, I hope this probe/hearing leads to real action and not just headlines. — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) June 1, 2022

Championing the burgeoning alliance with NYC’s Asian community is part of her larger strategy to protect all New Yorkers generally and the Jewish community specifically from the misery that the progressives have unleashed on NYC, and beyond.