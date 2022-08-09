Photo Credit: JFREJ Logo

The far-Left org Jews For Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ) has released a letter, printed in part in the JTA, demanding an apology from ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt for liking and retweeting NY-10 Congressional candidate Brian Robinson’s depiction of JFREJ as a “pro-dystopian organization” that was “LARPing” as a liberal, pro-Jewish org. JFREJ’s “LARPing” is particularly brazen through their sister org “The Jewish Vote (TJV),” which prioritizes candidates with anti-Israel views. JFREJ’s response has been to falsely claim Robinson was attacking their Jewishness. Note the ‘fake’ in quotes. Robinson never wrote this.

Over the past two weeks, JFREJ has been viciously targeted by a political candidate who continues to: single out individual JFREJ members for harassment; smear JFREJ and its electoral arm, The Jewish Vote, as antisemitic; and accuse JFREJ members of being ‘fake’ Jews.

JFREJ is resorting to lying about what Robinson said because they cannot answer his actual charges.

So what were they?

Robinson took JFREJ to task for their support of BDS-supporting candidates. BDS stands for the movement, “Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions” against Israel.

BDS. Pass it on. — Jabari Brisport? (@JabariBrisport) May 13, 2021

We’re thrilled to endorse NY State Senator @JabariBrisport, who continues to champion the care economy, universal child care, and The New York Health Act. Let’s get him re-elected and #PassNYHealth! 5/18 pic.twitter.com/yUVMoa4W8i — The Jewish Vote (@TheJewishVote) January 21, 2022

Brian’s point is that this view is a very small portion of the Jewish world. This is splinter group within the NYC Leftist elite. This is not Jewish America. This is not “The Jews.”

8. While JFREJ may not have an “official” position on BDS, they consistently favor candidates and pols that are pro-BDS (or worse!).https://t.co/eNvpqmp9Ah pic.twitter.com/Fbu7M213WJ — Brian Robinson 羅秉新 (@votebrian) July 31, 2022

He also lambasted their support not only for Defund the NYPD, but for abolition of prisons and police.

16. JFREJ’s promotion of policies and candidates that back not only defunding the NYPD but abolishing(!) the police, abolishing prisons, and against amending Bail Reform are all highly irresponsible policies. #FreeThemAll? pic.twitter.com/ZiB42pjdcA — Brian Robinson 羅秉新 (@votebrian) July 31, 2022

A specific complaint leveled by Robinson is at the co-founder of TJV, Rafael Shimunov, who has repeatedly allied with and promoted a hate group called “Decolonize This Place.”

12. This is who Raf Shuminov is repeatedly tuchus-kissing. Allying with a leader of the “Global Intifada” who wants to bring the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the Jewish community of NYC. pic.twitter.com/ipTvnzmtPp — Brian Robinson 羅秉新 (@votebrian) July 31, 2022

The NY Post and the Jewish Press have repeatedly warned against this organization which has successfully called for violence, including against “Zionist targets.”

10. And to achieve those ends, Amin Husain called for a “Global Intifada, From Brooklyn to Palestine.” When the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flared up, Hussein called for “acts” against “Zionist targets” in NYC. He supports importing the violent conflict against Jews to NYC. pic.twitter.com/Z7a53nwcgM — Brian Robinson 羅秉新 (@votebrian) July 31, 2022

Amin Husain, the leader, is also a founder of the Global Intifada, which seeks to bring the Israel-Arab conflict to the streets of NYC.

Others outside the Jewish community have warned against Husain.

One can see how this rhetoric inspires terrorism. Amin Husain, an academic of post colonial theory & a leader in Decolonize This Place, gave a speech at today’s “Day of Rage” protest. The event was organized by numerous Islamic & left-wing groups. pic.twitter.com/nxFXCFxNgK — Andy Ngô ?️‍? (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2020

While most of JFREJ’s letter whines about how they are being persecuted with critique of their promoted policies as “The Jewish Vote,” they also do appear to defend TJV’s leader’s allyship with Decolonize This Place.

“We condemn efforts to demonize allied Muslim and Black-led organizations working to make real the aspirations of a multiracial democracy.”

This is just gaslighting. And hopefully the mainstream Jewish community will not fall for it. But that is Shimunov’s position. Despite all evidence and admission (boasting, frankly) by Husain to the contrary,

Shimunov continues to deny Husain’s calls for violence which have led to attacks on Jews, and defend his long-standing alliance with this hate group.

I've never seen them have a violent action in their entire history. Calling people to "act" is exactly what happened, a protest. Have a nice day fake anonymous account by coward who is too ashamed to show their name. — rafael shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) July 29, 2022

Attacking Jewish targets, abolishing the police and jails, supporting anti-Israel candidates, all of this in our name with “The Jewish Vote” — is what these 75 signatories, including NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, are rallying around. And no doubt, Robinson sees them as part of the problem, and Greenblatt signaled agreement with him. For good reason.

20. Dems need to offer coherent, rational policy & Jews need to push back against those offering false consensus on behalf of the Jewish community. Under my congressional leadership, mainstream Jewish liberal orgs will find their champion who finally says what needs to be said. — Brian Robinson 羅秉新 (@votebrian) July 31, 2022