Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has slammed a report published Wednesday by the United Nations Human Rights Council Commission of Inquiry that accused leaders of the Jewish State of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and in the Palestinian Authority.

UNHCR Report Equates Israel with Hamas, Says Both Committed War Crimes

The “United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel” report, published in Geneva, was prepared by an entity “born in sin,” the Foreign Ministry declared.

The report is “another example of the cynical political theater called the UN, and another example of the low point the organization has reached under UN Secretary General Guterres,” the ministry said.

The UNHRC commission of inquiry threw the book at Israel, accusing authorities in the Jewish State of being responsible for the war crimes of “starvation as a method of warfare, murder or willful killing, intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, forcible transfer, sexual violence, torture and inhuman or cruel treatment, arbitrary detention and outrages upon personal dignity.” In addition, the commission accused Israeli leaders of committing crimes against humanity, including “extermination, gender persecution targeting Palestinian men and boys, murder, forcible transfer, and torture and inhuman and cruel treatment.”

In relation to the October 7th invasion of Israel and massacre of some 1,200 people, plus the abduction of around 250 others who were dragged into Gaza captivity, the report accused the military wing of Hamas and six other Palestinian armed groups of a list of crimes as well.

Although Israel was accused of incitement and other violations of international crimes,” the constant incitement to murder Israelis perpetrated daily by Palestinian Authority and Hamas government officials was not mentioned.

The commission also found that “specific forms of sexual and gender-based violence constitute part of Israeli Security Forces’ operating procedures.

“The report was prepared by an entity born in sin, which violates the standards of the UN itself – this is the only commission of inquiry that does not have an expiration date – and whose three leaders are all biased and tainted by a distinct anti-Israeli agenda which they expressed in public statements prior to their appointment,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

“The report describes an alternate reality in which decades of terrorist attacks have been erased, there are no continuous missile attacks on Israeli citizens and there isn’t a democratic state defending itself against a terrorist assault.

“To add insult to injury, the report is full of false accusations and blood libels against IDF soldiers.

“Not surprising but still disappointing: in the era of Guterres at the UN, another new record of disconnect between the UN and the reality faced by democratic countries was registered,” the ministry added.