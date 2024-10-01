Photo Credit: Gideon Markowicz / TPS-IL

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned in a statement late Tuesday night that Iran’s ballistic missile attack on the Jewish State less than two hours prior was a “severe and dangerous escalation,” and pledged, “There will be consequences.”

“Iran launched a large-scale attack of over 180 ballistic missiles directly from Iranian soil at the State of Israel,” Hagari said.

“There were a small number of hits in the center of Israel, and other hits in Southern Israel. The majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States.

“Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences,” Hagari warned.

“Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel.

“Iran and its proxies have been attacking Israel since the 7th of October on seven fronts. Iran and its proxies seek the destruction of Israel,” Hagari noted.

“The Israel Defense Forces will continue doing everything necessary to defend the State of Israel and protect the people of Israel,” he added.

