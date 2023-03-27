Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams / Flash 90

Israel’s tightly-organized protests graduated to a new level on Monday, with numerous professional unions, infrastructure networks, local authorities, the main airport and commercial chains joining the wholesale anarchy gripping the country.

For readers who are living in the Jewish State, here’s a list of what’s open, what’s not and who is joining the anarchists in solidarity as part of the protesters’ promised “Week of Paralysis” to shut down the country.

(Keep it in mind for the next elections.)

Advertisement





Joining the anarchists’ destruction of Israel’s democracy:

Local Authorities, Municipal Services

Local Authorities nationwide, with some exceptions, and some municipalities, among them Eilat and Tel Aviv. In Eilat, lifeguards on reduced format, education system closing Tuesday, special education and disabilities’ transportation operating as usual. In Tel Aviv, “all municipal services suspended until further notice.”

The Binyamin Regional Council and Gush Etzion Regional Councils are NOT joining the strike.

Some heads of local authorities launched a hunger strike in solidarity with the protesters.

Local Authorities Council Chairman Chaim Bibbs announced, “There is no public reception today. Tomorrow there will be no helpers, no summer camps, or anything else.”

Kindergartens nationwide will be closed from Tuesday for the strikes, according to Channel 12.

In addition, the Histadrut Social Workers’ Union likewise has joined the strike.

Medical System

Beilinson Hospital and Sharon Medical Center are both operating on Shabbat basis

The Israel Medical Association (IMA) announced a “full strike in the health system until the announcement of a clear and serious course of negotiations on the way to broad agreements. We will not be satisfied with stopping the legislation without a more substantial content that will ensure the protection of patients’ rights.”

In response, more than 600 doctors warned the IMA to “keep your political opinions to yourself and don’t use our names.” They called on the IMA not to politicize their organization and not to use the membership fees they have paid, for political purposes.

The health system subsequently announced it will work in “emergency mode.”

Moshe Bar Siman Tov, director-general of the Health Ministry, announced in response, “The health system is a mirror image of Israeli society and the damage to the social fabric may find its expression in the system as well.

“We will continue to make sure that the system continues and is free of any non-medical considerations.

“I hope a solution to the crisis in which the country finds itself will soon be found, which will make it possible to return the system to full function as well.”

Judicial System

Yitzhak Gordon, Chairman of the Union of Public Service Lawyers, announced that all attorneys, judges’ clerks, public defenders, and interns throughout the public service system are going on general strike. There is no legislation and no litigation, no legal advice, no committees, no tenders and no approvals or procedures: everything has stopped.”

In addition, the Israel Attorneys’ Association – numbering some 1,100 private and public sector attorneys, joined the strike as well, as did the Israel Bar Association, calling on lawyers not to appear in courts.

High-Tech, Investment System

High-tech protest organizers announced a “complete shutdown of Israeli high tech,” saying in a statement, “There is no other choice left.”

Yishai Davidi, CEO and founder of the Fimi Fund (largest investment fund in Israel) announced the shutdown of all companies controlled by the fund.

TERMINAL X has stopped its website activity to join the shutdown.

The Histadrut Forum of Independents and Freelancers called for a “tax revolt” by its members starting from April 15, the day monthly taxes are paid to the state, “until there is a complete halt to the legislation.”

National Government

Israel’s defense industries state they will continue to work as usual.

The Official Residence of the President has announced the cancellation of Monday night’s traditional Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast, in consideration of those who might not be able to get past the protesters to attend the event, adding that the food will be donated to those in need.

Shopping Malls, Chain Stores

The Azrieli Group has joined the shutdown, announcing the closing of its malls across the country, effective 12 noon Monday.

The Ofer Mall Group also joined the strike, calling on its mall tenants to close their stores effective 12 noon Monday. “Essential services will remain open to the public,” the group said.

Also on the list of mall chains and shopping centers joining the strike were:

Mebane Shopping Center chain

Blue Square Oak Group Mall chain

Dizengoff Center Mall

Fox clothing chain

Amot chain

Aroma café chain

McDonald’s chain

Strauss Food (company headquarters)

Banking System

The following banks announced closure of their branches to join the strike:

Bank HaPoalim

Bank Discount

Mizrachi-Tefahot

Clalit Cooperative Bank

Otzar Hayal

Massad

Fagi

CAL company (credit card)

Food Supply

Tnuva shut down its headquarters in Petach Tikva as of 2 pm. Production lines and distribution continuing as usual.

Zim Shipping (headquarters closed)

Shufersal has announced it is NOT closing its branches to join the strike.

Utilities: Power, Phones

Israel Electric Company (reception centers closed, tech support and service on emergency footing)

Partner Communications

Cellcom Communications

Entertainment

Yes Planet cinema chain

Rav Chen cinema chain

Lev cinema chain

Meditech Theater

Holon Cinematech

Tel Aviv Museum

Design Museum

Hotel Chains

Fattal hotel chain (operating on Shabbat basis, reservation center closed at 2 pm)

Isrotel hotel chain (reservation center operating in a reduced format)

Travel Industry

Israel Airports Authority board chairman Pinchas Idan reportedly issued an order by phone to “Stop all take-offs” from Ben Gurion International Airport.

The Authority subsequently confirmed the suspension of all outgoing flights from Ben Gurion airport. More than 70,000 passengers were scheduled to pass through the airport on Monday.

According to Channel 12, however, the check-in counters at the airport were still operating at 11 am and continued to accept passengers as usual. However, it was not clear whether the planes will depart on time, or at all.

El Al Airlines workers’ council has announced it is joining the strike “immediately.”

Ben Gurion Intl Airport Workers’ Union has also reportedly joined the strike.