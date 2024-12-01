Photo Credit: courtesy author

“They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks (Isaiah 2: 4)”

In the calm of his art studio, surrounded by both finished and unfinished works, Yaron Bob, an artist from Moshav Yated, is deep in the creative process when the sharp sound of the Code Red alarm suddenly fills the air. With just seconds to react—maybe 7 or 12—he runs toward shelter, his heart racing. As rockets fly overhead, heading for a nearby target, Bob doesn’t panic. Instead, amidst the chaos, he sees something else: in the destruction around him, he finds inspiration for his next piece, a powerful mix of ruin and rebirth that only his unique vision could capture.

Rockets fired by Arab terrorists in the Gaza Strip that fell near Yaron’s home. While Hamas intended to kill with the rockets, Yaron had other ideas

Yaron, a computer teacher from the remote village of Yated, a stones throw away from both the Egyptian and Gaza border, never imagined that fear of rockets would one day inspire his art. Life in Yated, once peaceful, changed after Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, when over 60,000 rockets were fired at Israel by Islamic terror groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. For Yaron and his family, seeking shelter became a terrifying routine, leaving deep emotional scars. The sight of the Kassam rockets once filled him with anger and despair. But by 2008, overwhelmed by the need to cope, Yaron made an intense decision: to create something beautiful from the destruction. “It finally struck me that I need to make something beautiful—a rose—from the Kassam,” he said. That moment sparked the birth of ‘Rockets into Roses,’ a unique project that would forever change how he saw the world around him.

A stunning hand-crafted rose sculpture, meticulously forged from rockets, with a base shaped like the map of Israel

Transforming Materials into Masterpieces of Resilience and Beauty

Yaron’s art is truly unique, showing his talent for turning any material into a masterpiece. He creates stunning Menorahs, sculptures, jewelry, keychains, necklaces (including Stars of David and with verses from the Bible), and Mezuzah cases (and other holy items). One of his most special collections is the Iron Dome series. Yaron gained international recognition for his art made from the remains of Kassam rockets that once threatened Israel. Inspired by the Iron Dome’s success in protecting Israel, he transformed these rocket remnants into beautiful art, creating pieces that combine history, strength, and beauty.

Art inspired by the Iron Dome, a system credited with saving tens of thousands of Israeli lives. Its success combines advanced technology, intelligence, and Divine protection, helping Israel endure and thrive over time.

One of his most unbelievable creations is a collection of musical instruments he calls “The Sound of Peace.” Inspired by the ancient Hebrew lyre of King David, these instruments are made of metal pieces that play different tunes when struck in succession. Among the melodies are the Israeli National Anthem, the US National Anthem, and even iconic themes from Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean. For those who tour the Gaza Envelope, a visit to his studio offers a powerful reminder of resilience amidst the death and destruction that has ravaged the region.

An awe-inspiring display of Yaron’s unique instruments, crafted to resemble David’s Harp. The one adorned with the Israeli flag plays Hatikvah, while the one with the American flag echoes the Star-Spangled Banner – breathtaking harmony of patriotism as each instrument sings its anthem when struck in succession

Yaron’s Global Impact: A Legacy of Artistic Diplomacy and Peace

Yaron’s innovative approach has garnered him worldwide acclaim. His travels have taken him to some of the most influential corners of the globe, where he’s presented exquisite roses and sculptures to high-profile figures. Among those who’ve received his stunning creations are former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Vice President Mike Pence, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and many other global leaders. Yaron’s artistic gesture has left a lasting impression on the world stage, marking him as a truly international figure.

Yaron presenting a menorah to President Alejandro Giamatti of Guatemala (T-L). Nikki Haley joyfully accepts Yaron’s Rose sculpture (T-R). Israeli President Isaac Herzog gifting a menorah to Vice President Mike Pence (B-L). Prime Minister Netanyahu receiving a one-of-a-kind art piece (B-R)

In 2014, during the prestigious White House Chanukah celebration, President Obama received a gift that would leave a lasting impression: Yaron’s Menorah. Etched into its base is a powerful inscription from Isaiah 2:4, written in both Hebrew and English: “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks.” The verse, a powerful symbol of peace and transformation, served as a poignant reminder of Israel’s ongoing efforts to build bridges and forge peace with its Arab neighbors.

The Menorah designed by Yaron Bob for President Obama, features an inspiring biblical verse at the base.

In 2019, during the official White House lighting ceremony, Yaron’s menorah was chosen for the prestigious candle-lighting, with President Trump and his entire cabinet standing by in a historic moment of celebration.

Pres. Donald J. Trump, joined by his cabinet and VP Mike Pence, where Yaron’s Menorah was used to light the candles during the annual Hanukkah Reception in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Yaron Bob’s artwork goes beyond symbolism—it has played a crucial role in shaping foreign policy and even saving lives. As an example, his 2016 exhibition Rockets into Roses in Strasbourg, France, drew numerous European politicians. During the event, Bob delivered a powerful message to the European Parliamentarians, warning them that the aid they were sending to Palestinians was ultimately funding terrorism. “You must properly control the millions you send to Gaza,” he urged. Bob stressed the importance of redirecting these funds toward education and peace-building initiatives, teaching children that terror and violence are never the answer. He also condemned Hamas for prioritizing rockets and tunnels over the welfare of their own people. The impact was immediate. Following Bob’s remarks, Europe decided to cut millions in aid to Palestinians—an action that may have helped prevent further loss of life.

Yaron stands with European politicians at his 2016 exhibit, a pivotal moment that helped prevent millions of dollars from potentially reaching terrorists.

Yaron Bob is revolutionizing both the art world and the fight for safety in rocket-threatened regions. By transforming weapons of destruction into stunning pieces of art he’s not only raising awareness, but also providing critical support for communities in need. A portion of his sales helps fund critical bomb shelters for communities at risk, and every rocket used is carefully inspected for safety by Israel’s security establishment. While Yaron takes pride in creating these unique artworks, his true wish is for a future where rockets are no longer needed—where his art, and the violence that fuels it, can be left behind. As he puts it, his ultimate goal is to one day be “put out of business.”

