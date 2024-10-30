Photo Credit: STR (Flash 90)

There is a propaganda method called “projection,” which involves shifting blame or responsibility onto the opponent to deflect attention from one’s own actions. By projecting their own faults onto others, the accuser creates confusion and moral equivalency, making it harder for the audience to identify the true source of wrongdoing.

French President Emanuel Macron displayed his mastery of this technique in a recent propaganda attack against Israel. He called for an arms embargo to pressure Israel into halting its fight against terrorists in Lebanon and Gaza, implying Israel is responsible for civilian casualties, while defending UNIFIL, which failed to prevent Hezbollah from building bases south of the Litani River, as close as 100 meters from UNIFIL outposts.

What is Macron really trying to project and conceal? Quite a bit, in fact!

Myanmar

Currently, the Myanmar military is relying extensively on French-manufactured Avions de Transport Regional (ATR) aircraft to transport troops, arms and supplies for its combat operations, as it commits war crimes and crimes against humanity with impunity. Evidence obtained by the Justice For Myanmar organization revealed that French companies played a key role in supporting Myanmar’s military aviation fleet, despite international sanctions. ATR supplied at least 10 aircraft to Myanmar’s military.

Justice For Myanmar cited leaked military expenditure documents from the fiscal year after the coup that revealed planned purchases of nearly $19 million worth of parts for the air force’s ATR fleet. Additionally, French company Sabena Technics was involved in repairing crucial components and providing parts, which kept the aircraft operational. These services were often routed through commercial airlines with military ties. The report criticizes these companies for failing to perform adequate due diligence to avoid supporting Myanmar’s military war crimes.

Doing their due diligence or background checks seems to be not a strong suit for the French: In April 2024, French lawyers representing Justice For Myanmar and Info Birmanie called on French authorities to investigate Theint Win Htet’s activities and freeze any assets she may hold in France. She is a member of the founding family of Shwe Byain Phyu Group of Companies, a conglomerate with ties to Myanmar’s military, which is committing atrocities, while using French aircraft.

On January 31, 2024, the U.S.-sanctioned Theint Win Htet, her family and their company, yet strangely enough, Macron and his government decided to let her study at HEC Paris, an elite French business school. It is likely the allure of money, paid by Shwe Byain Phyu Group, distracted the French government.

Yemen

Dassault Aviation, Thales and MBDA France have been implicated in allegations of war crimes due to their role in supplying military technology and weaponry to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. Dassault’s Rafale jets, Thales’ targeting and communication systems and MBDA France’s missiles have been used in airstrikes, some of which have targeted civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and markets. These actions have caused widespread civilian casualties, raising serious concerns about the companies’ potential violations of international humanitarian law.

Russia

Since 2015, France has issued 76 licenses for exporting military goods to Russia, including thermal gun sights for tanks, navigation systems and infrared detectors for fighter jets and attack helicopters, totaling approximately 152€ million.

This equipment, supplied by Thales and Safran, whose main shareholder is the French state, is now being used against Ukraine. Paris exploited a loophole in the 2014 EU arms embargo on Russia, which was not retroactive, allowing deliveries under pre-existing contracts. Despite EU regulations advising against such sales due to potential aggression, France proceeded with them.

Iran

A two-year investigation by FRANCE24 has revealed that French manufacturer Cheddite sold an extensive amount of ammunition to Iranian authorities, which used it during the violent crackdown on the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests in 2022.

The investigation reveals that this ammunition remains accessible in Iran, despite EU Council Regulation No 359/2011 which prohibits “the export, directly or indirectly, [of] equipment that could be used for internal repression” in Iran, including “firearms, ammunition and related accessories.”

The “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests broke out in Iran after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody for allegedly violating the headscarf law. The regime responded with force, using live ammunition, which led to at least 550 deaths over six months, according to the UN.

FRANCE24 researchers, analyzing social media, confirmed that Iranian security forces frequently used shotguns with French ammunition. Photos showed victims riddled with dozens or hundreds of pellets, with many suffering severe injuries, including the loss of one or both eyes.

This French support of the Iranian regime is not a unique occasion. It seems that Paris has a lot in common with Tehran.

Lebanon

At the end of 2023, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu announced that Paris would provide the Lebanese military with dozens of VAB armored personnel carriers (APCs). Lecornu stated that these vehicles would “assist the Lebanese military in their patrol missions within the country” and help them “coordinate well with UNIFIL.”

However, it is widely known that Hezbollah, the Iranian-controlled group in southern Lebanon, eventually gets its hands on any weaponry supplied to the Lebanese army. Israeli experts expressed their “surprise” at the decision to provide APCs to Lebanon.

“There is a risk that Western military equipment, weapons, and armaments will end up in the hands of Hezbollah to be used against Israel. The weaponry and ammunition provided to the Lebanese army is from the United States, United Kingdom, France, and other European countries. These include anti-tank missiles, man-portable air-defense systems, surveillance equipment, and various electronic systems. They are quite likely to be aimed at Israel in the next conflict,” was the conclusion reached by Israeli think-tank ALMA in the summer of 2023.

U.S. experts second this opinion. By supplying the LAF with APCs, Paris is providing Hezbollah with military equipment that the terrorist group could use against Israel if Hezbollah decides to attack, The National Interest reported.

But the French-Iranian cooperation didn’t stop there. On October 13, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the escalating crisis in Lebanon via phone call. Two days later, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf told Le Figaro that Iran was ready to “negotiate” with France to implement United Nations Resolution 1701, which calls for southern Lebanon to be free of non-state weapons. Curious, isn’t it? Major weapons suppliers to Hezbollah are discussing Lebanon’s future?

This convergence of French and Iranian interests also extends beyond Lebanon, and again in opposition to Israeli interests.

Armenia

Both Tehran and Paris supply weapons to Armenia, a country in the South Caucasus that claims to be moving away from Russian control but has yet to dismantle Russian bases on its territory while seemingly becoming an Iranian satellite. A year ago, Paris and Yerevan signed a deal for three modern GM-200 radar systems and Mistral anti-air missiles. Earlier this year, France also provided Armenia with armored personnel carriers (APCs).

This summer, Iran and Armenia have signed a major arms deal worth $500 million. According to the Iran International TV channel, Tehran is set to supply Yerevan with drones (Shahed 136, Shahed 129, Shahed 197, Mohajer), and air defense missile systems (3rd Khordad, Majid, 15th Khordad and Arman). Armenia’s defense budget in 2024 was set at only $1.4 billion, to compensate for the shipments, Yerevan agreed to establish Iranian bases on Armenian soil.

Iranian and French interests align as both countries have longstanding tensions with Azerbaijan, a faithful ally of Israel. They both seek to derail the upcoming peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Iran views Azerbaijan as a “Zionist stronghold” in the Caucasus and has threatened retaliation against Azerbaijani targets in response to a possible Israeli attack on Iranian energy infrastructure.

For France, influenced by the Armenian lobby in its Sénat, Azerbaijan is seen as the aggressor for reclaiming its Karabakh region from Armenian control and should be punished for this perceived affront by all possible means. Interestingly enough, Iran was supplying weapons to Armenia during the Karabakh conflict while publicly acknowledging that this region is an internationally recognized Azerbaijani soil.

To summarize, there is a long list of war crimes and human rights violations in which France is involved. Should Macron continue to throw any stones from his glass house?

