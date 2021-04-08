Photo Credit: Pixabay

Elliot Resnick was in Washington D.C. and in the Capitol building on January 6 covering the rally and the rest of the day’s terrible events for The Jewish Press, where he has been a reporter and editor since 2006.

The Jewish Press does not see why Elliot’s personal views on former President Trump should make him any different from the dozens of other journalists covering the events, including many inside the Capitol building during the riots, nor why his presence justifies an article in Politico while the presence of other reporters inside the building does not.

The Jewish Press decided not to print any article–by Elliot or anyone else–in our print edition because of the heated atmosphere surrounding the day’s events, especially within New York’s Orthodox Jewish community.