Photo Credit: US State Dept / Wikimedia

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who served in the Trump Administration from April 2018 to January 2021, has joined Fox News Media as a commentator, according to an announcement by the Fox News network.

“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo will share his views and analyses with viewers on all Fox News platforms, including its business network, the company said. He is scheduled to begin this Friday on the channel’s Fox & Friends program.

“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Prior to serving under President Donald Trump, Pompeo was elected to four terms in Kansas’ 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, serving from 2011 until joining the Trump administration in 2017. He graduated first in his class at the US Military Academy at West Point and served as a cavalry officer, patrolling the border between East and West Germany during the years of the Cold War. Pompeo is also a graduate of Harvard Law School.

There are already several other former members of the Trump Administration who have been snapped up by the network, including former top economic adviser Larry Kudlow and former White House press secretary Kayleigh NcEnany.

The move is not unusual for former American presidential administration personnel. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace served as White House Communications Director during the George W. Bush presidency. CNN’s Jim Sciutto and David Axelrod both served in the Obama administration.

Sometimes the cycle also moves in the opposite direction: current Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki both served in the past as former CNN analysts.