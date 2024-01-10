The Jewish Press joins Klal Yisrael in mourning the petirah of Rav Matisyahu Salomon, Mashgiach of Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, N.J., and a leading advocate for the serious and regular study of mussar. He also taught of the critical importance of continual spiritual introspection.

Rav Salomon was a highly respected Torah scholar, author, and a sought-after authority on Jewish education. He had an uncommon feel for the pulse of the Torah community which he combined with a palpable empathy towards those who sought his advice. His kindly demeanor exuded stability and provided to many the anchor they desperately sought. Stories of his empathic approach to helping all Jews who came to him, for guidance, advice, questions, or simply to cry, are legion.

He was an early and loud voice calling for a community-wide response to the growing challenges posed by the startling developments in communications technology.

Yehi zichro baruch.