As we read the Torah portion each week, we hear the incredible events that the Jewish people went through in the times of their exile in Egypt. We hear of the great redemption that took place and our hearts are filled with beautiful thoughts. These thoughts give us strength and power to believe that we too will be redeemed, just like our ancestors were saved years earlier. The great feeling of victory the Jewish people felt leaving Egypt, is meant to encourage us that our salvation is near as well. It takes only one week to read the next Torah portion. It takes only one week to hear about such unbelievable stories that occurred to the people of Israel, when in fact all these events took months, if not years, till they actually came about. There are moments in our life, in our ever regular day life, that we feel despair and have no strength to go on. We feel overwhelmed with life’s experiences and with G-d’s tests to us. It would be so nice if in a span of one week we too would see miraculous changes that actually take years.

Most people get up in the morning, have a daily routine whether it’s work or school, and go about their lives in an almost robotic matter. Some days better, some days worse, and some days we feel that the tests and challenges that are sent are just too much to bear. As I read the book of Exodus from week to week in the synagogue I sometimes feel like I would want my personal difficulties and challenges to be taken care of in such a short time as well. The story of Moshe saving the Jewish people from their horrible exile and Egypt, is each and everyone of our stories as well. In our hearts we all have a certain exile, a certain place that has not been redeemed. And at times it seems like we will never feel free or be saved from the situation we are going through. Each time we read the Torah it’s meant to give us strength in our day to day thousands of years later. When we read the children of Israel cried out to Hashem in great despair, that they could not go on any longer, I can feel at times how they must have felt.

Rabbi Nachman in his teachings stresses the importance of not falling into despair, and of constantly reminding ourselves to remain happy. This in itself is a tremendous achievement and something that at times seems so far away. Despair is a very fine line between making it and giving up. Some days we feel that we can not go on any longer and we feel tired from all of life’s challenges. When we feel this way, we must remember or we must create in our minds the leap, the jump to next week’s Torah portion were everything will change, and things will turn around and become better regardless of the amount of time it will accurately take for things to straighten out.

At times we look around and feel so alone. We feel like these challenges that we’re going through or that are happening to us are too great to bear. We don’t know from where to take the strength to keep on going.

The stories that are brought down in the Torah are not merely historical facts as I’ve mentioned many times in the past. The Torah is our life book. The very fact that we read these details that took place so many years ago, that in itself gives us strength nowadays to overcome our challenges. When we read about how the Jewish people cried out in despair, had no more strength to go on even one more minute, we can feel in our hearts how that actually felt. Sometimes we feel that cry of despair. As our cries reach the heavenly gates, those tears bang on the gates of heaven, and plead, please open up and save me. Every time we cry or feel despair we can think of the people of Israel who too, felt that they could not go on any longer. We could send our tears up as well to the Gates of Heaven. Hashem always answers the Jewish people. The gates of Heaven are never closed for the tears that the children of Israel cry. No matter how many angels stand guard to make sure that the tears don’t get in, there is always some small door that the Almighty opens. Through that door all the cries go right up to the Hashem. When those tears reach the heavens, Hashem has mercy on his children and wants to rescue them right away. Just like any parent who cannot stand by and watch their child cry and suffer. We wish that we would see results in our times quicker than it actually happens. However, we can just be reminded as we read about the pain and suffering of the Jewish people that indeed they were saved.

The times in Israel now are quite difficult as we hear daily about our great soldiers and children who keep being picked out by the Almighty and sent up to heaven. So many beautiful souls of many beautiful children. Why does the Almighty need such a big army of soldiers up in heaven? The feeling of desperation pain and suffering is so strong nowadays as the war in Israel continues. Although on an individual level not every person has a son in the army or knows of someone personally that has fallen, however we as a nation are always connected and feel the pain of others. Nothing is random or by chance. As we read about the suffering and crying of the people of Israel we can really feel that suffering as well today. Each week as we sit in the synagogue and listen to what the people of Israel went through we get strength today to get through the suffering and pain that the Jewish people are going through now. Between the words that are written in the Torah we must hear the voice of Hashem calling each and every one of us in our time. We must hear Hashem telling each one of us that He received our tears and He feels our pain. That He’s coming to redeem us. We must hear that G-d shares in our pain, we must hear that we’re not alone. We must hear that Hashem loves us so much. When we hear these words in between in the spaces, in between the words, we are filled with a sense of comfort and strength to pick us up and help us to not give up. The reason there is a space in between every word is so Hashem can see the pain of each individual, which is different from one person to the next. G-d in heaven loves us so much, and can relate to each and every one of us, every single week, every single day, and every single moment on a personal level. As we read the words how the children of Israel cried out from despair and anguish, Hashem is telling us He can take the suffering away from us as well. This way we can really feel the Torah speaking with us each week on a personal level.

May all our cries be answered just like Hashem saved the Jewish people so many thousands of years ago. Thank you Hashem, you’re always there for us. Thank you for always giving us the strength to never give up. May we all see the full redemption on a personal level and on a national level soon today. Amen.