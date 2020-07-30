August 16, 2005. On the morning of the disengagement from the Gush Katif settlements, Rav Yosef Zvi Rimon, then the community rabbi of Alon Shvut South, receives a phone call from the rabbis of Gush Katif. They ask him to check whether the designated hotels are willing and prepared to receive the evacuated families. When he arrives, it is clear to him that the hotels are,in fact, unprepared. He rolls up his sleeves, recruits volunteers and together they take care of whatever is needed.

Advertisement



“Indeed 15 years have passed”, tells Rav Rimon, “but until today I remember the harsh and charged atmosphere that was there. Families displaced in the full sense of the word, families that were left not knowing what will happen to them tomorrow”. “Very quickly I identified that the most burning issue is employment. 85% of the evacuees worked within Gush Katif and all of them became unemployed overnight. I saw people who worked all their lives, wandering throughout the hotel without knowing what to do with themselves. I understood that in order to prevent them from drowning in their mental difficulties, I needed, first and foremost to see to it that they will have something to do. At first, only for the very notion of employment itself and very quickly due to the heavy economic concern in addition to the growing mental burden.

And as the words of the Rambam (Mishneh Torah, Hilchot Matanot Aniyim 10, 7) “The highest level beyond which there is none is a person who supports a Jew who has fallen into poverty [by] giving him a present or a loan, entering into partnership with him, or finding him work so that his hand will be fortified so that he will not have to ask others [for alms].”

Along with this seminal understanding, Rav Rimon went to the government offices and asked about their promise to find employment for each evacuee. When they responded that they are unable to find them work, not even temporary, until they know for sure where they will live, Rav Rimon understood the magnitude of the hour and decided to, along with the volunteers, find as many work places as possible, albeit temporary at first.