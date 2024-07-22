Photo Credit: PDM 1.0

An earthquake is shaking the foundations of Haredi society. Last week’s dramatic declaration by Rabbi Yehuda Cohen, head of the Yekirei Yerushalayim Yeshiva and member of the Council of Torah Sages, reveals a deep fault line within the Haredi community. He has threatened that the elite Haredi yeshivot will close their doors to students who have attended state-recognized elementary schools. This is not just an educational move – it’s a declaration of war!

Of course, Rabbi Cohen is clearly concerned about his Yeshiva students being drafted into the IDF – the first call-up papers will be sent out this week. But I believe that his concern for “educational purity” (preserving the sanctity of Torah studies) also reveals a deep fear of change. Is his threat truly about preserving Torah values, or is it a desperate attempt to maintain a monopoly on young souls? It should be clear to any rational person that Haredi society faces unprecedented challenges, and yet its leaders are choosing to fortify themselves behind walls of isolation and exclusion.

Advertisement





His announcement, in all honesty, reeks of fear. Fear of confronting the changing reality, fear of losing control, and perhaps most of all – fear of acknowledging that the old way no longer adequately addresses the needs of the younger generation. Instead of facing the challenge with openness and wisdom, they choose to raise the walls higher and deepen the abyss.

But can the wheels of change truly be stopped? History teaches us that such attempts are doomed to fail. Instead of educating a generation of broad-minded scholars capable of dealing with the challenges of the modern world, this move risks creating a disconnected and segregated generation that will struggle to find its place in broader Israeli society.

Moreover, this decision threatens to tear families apart. Can the community really support a system where one brother will be accepted to study in an elite yeshiva while his sibling, who chose a state-recognized school, will be excluded? This is a recipe for division and baseless hatred within the community itself.

Ultimately, this struggle is not about curricula or institutional structure. It’s a battle for the soul of Haredi society. Will it choose a path of openness and renewal, or will it retreat behind walls of isolation and seclusion? The answer to this question will shape the face of Haredi Judaism for generations to come.

It’s time to recognize that the world is changing and that Haredi society must adapt – not by abandoning its values, but by finding new and creative ways to preserve them within the changing reality. Only then can we ensure the continued flourishing of Haredi Judaism, not as a museum relic, but as a living, breathing, and evolving community.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Share this article on WhatsApp: