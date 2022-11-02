Photo Credit: pixabay

King Solomon said, “A wise man’s mind (tends) to his right; while a fool’s mind (tends) to his left.”

The world is about to experience a seismic political shift from the left to the right. It all starts on Nov. 1 when Israel holds its fifth election in four years. Current polls give Benjamin Netanyahu the highest number of seats in the Knesset. However, it remains to be seen if he will be able to cobble together a governing coalition of 61 seats.

My feeling is that Netanyahu will manage it. But he will need the support of the religious parties, including the Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich.

The Religious Zionist Party has come of age. Its participation in government will not be the apocalypse that Yossi Klein Halevi predicted in an article entitled, “The War on Israeli Modernity.”

Benjamin Netanyahu has been very adept at juggling the parties to his right. Over 15 years as prime minister of Israel, he became a master at it. He has led Israel admirably into the modern era and stood the test of time.

The past year-and-a-half since Netanyahu was ousted has been relatively chaotic. I wish it weren’t so. But we have a very objective eye over here in America. It certainly seems as if Israel was much better off with Netanyahu at the helm.

Seven days after the Israeli election, America has a chance to right the ship. I believe it will.

I had a chance to talk to Dr. Mehmet Oz before his debate with challenger John Fetterman. Dr. Oz sounded very upbeat. I told him the Jewish people are behind him. He did very well in the debate and his poll numbers are on the rise.

It appears that Republican candidates across America are peaking just as voting begins in earnest. Senator Chuck Schumer’s statement to President Joe Biden that “we’re going downhill,” which was caught on a “hot mic,” seems to be prophetic.

Midterm elections tend to be problematic in general for the party in the White House. I remember well the midterm elections of 2014 when former President Barack Obama occupied the West Wing. The Republicans won Congress with 247 seats. That hadn’t happened since 1928. They also took over the Senate by flipping seven seats. We could see a similar “red wave” in 2022.

If this indeed happens, and all indications are that it could, the reconfiguration of the political landscape around the globe will have been dramatic and telling. The rise of crime and a failing economy will have done it in America. The rise of terrorism and lack of leadership will have done it in Israel. The American citizen and the Israeli voter will both follow the wisest of all men, King Solomon, and the world will be a better place.

