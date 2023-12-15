Photo Credit: pixabay

To the women, children and men who survived the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7 in Israel:

You are not alone.

Advertisement





We see you. We hear you. We are crying with you.

And I am sorry. I am so very sorry.

Those words are not adequate enough to convey the depth of my sorrow for what you were made to endure, but they will have to do because I don’t believe adequate words exist.

I am sorry for the horrors you suffered on that Black Shabbat. And I am sorry for every day of continued suffering you are being put through.

I am sorry for the physical, emotional and psychological brutalities. I am sorry for the beheadings, and the burnings, and the rapes. I am sorry for the loss of life and the deaths of your family members, neighbors and friends. I am sorry for the shattering of your safety and bodily autonomy.

I am sorry that some of you were taken and separated from your husbands, wives, parents, children and grandparents. I am sorry for the hell you suffered—and are suffering—while being held hostage. And I am sorry for what your families and loved ones, worried sick about you, are dealing with.

I want to sit and cry with you and hug you all.

I think of you constantly and pray for you.

I weep bittersweet tears watching the clips of you returning home.

Maybe you don’t need to hear this, but it must be said to counter the voices arguing otherwise: You did not deserve this. Not one of you did. You are not to blame.

And I am sorry that large parts of the world seem to feel differently. They have lost their way.

While many have failed you in their response or lack thereof, I’m not interested in talking to them right now. I only want to speak with you.

What you are experiencing now is secondary victimization, where after being victimized, one is treated negatively, with insensitivity, disbelief or blame. There are those who are reacting horrifically—with callousness, with denials or silence, and some even with glee—to the reality of what you faced. They don’t seem to understand that, after everything you’ve suffered and continue to withstand, it is an added layer of immorality and injury to demand that you publicly parade your pain and the ways in which your loved ones were horrifically violated.

You don’t need anyone’s permission to ignore those who refuse to see your humanity while you continue to mourn and grieve everyone and everything you have lost. Take care of yourselves while you tend to the women and children who have been returned, and move heaven and earth to bring the remaining hostages back.

Understandably, many are now invoking the biblical story of Dena’s rape and the way she is removed from the narrative to rebuke the world’s silence about—and silencing of—Israeli victims, especially those that were sexually violated on Oct. 7 and in captivity. I, too, have wondered about her silence. Is it because she was never asked to speak? Or because she could not? Or because she felt it would be futile to do so in a world that does not believe victims? I thought we had made progress. I cannot believe that we are back here.

I believe you.

I believe you. I believe you. I believe you.

And Dena is removed from decision-making in the aftermath of being raped. Her brothers do not inquire as to what she would like them to do in response. So, I want to ask: How can we help you? What do you need? We are here for you, whenever you are ready.

You are more than what was done to you on Oct. 7, and the same is true for those you lost. We read your stories and learn about your beautiful full lives that go beyond this terribly traumatic victimization. And we watch in awe as you use your strength to rally around and advocate for each other.

And to those who were murdered that day, Am Yisrael Chai. You will live on as well—each time we say your names, do good deeds in your honor and light candles in your memory. We will not forget you. The first responders who tended to your bodies and prepared you for burial with dignity are ensuring that the world knows what you were put through. So many are doing their best to ensure your voice is widely heard.

Remember that healing takes time, it will happen on your own schedule, and there is no one right way to do so or respond to all you have endured.

Know that there is a multitude of people, Jews and non-Jews as well, who are holding you in our hearts and surrounding you with support.

May Hashem heal you and bless you, and bring every one of you home.

Sending love and strength as you recover and rebuild, and wishes that the lights of Chanukah have dispelled some of this darkness,

Guila Benchimol

*With thanks to Debi Benchimol for assisting with translation. Mistakes are the author’s.

מכתב פתוח לניצולים מה-7 באוקטובר

לנשים, לילדים, ולגברים היקרים והגיבורים ששרדו את מתקפת הטרור של ארגון הטרור חמאס ב-7 באוקטובר בישראל:

אתם לא לבד.

אנחנו רואים אתכם. אנחנו שומעים אתכם. אנחנו בוכים איתכם.

וצר לי. צר לי כל כך

המילים האלה אינן מספיקות כדי להעביר את עומק הצער שלי על מה שנאלצתם לסבול, אבל הן יצטרכו לספק כי איני מאמינה שמילים מתאימות כלל קיימות.

צר לי על הזוועות שסבלתם בשבת השחורה ההיא. וצר לי על כל יום של סבל מתמשך שאתם עוברים.

צר לי על האכזריות הפיזית, הרגשית, והפסיכולוגית. צר לי על הרוע הלא יתואר, והשריפות, והאונס. צר לי על אובדן החיים ועל מותם של בני משפחתכם, שכניכם, וחבריכם. צר לי על ההפרה האכזרית והבוטה בניפוץ ביטחונכם האישי וגניבת האוטונומיה הגופנית שלכם.

צר לי שחלקכם נלקחתם באלימות קשה והופרדתם מבעליכן, נשותיכם, הוריכם, ילדיכם, וסביכם. צר לי על הגיהנום והתלאות שסבלתם בזמן שהייתם בני ערובה – ושהנכם ממשיכים לשאת- גם אחרי ששבתם ליקירכם. צר לי גם על הדאגה, חוסר הידיעה, וחוסר האונים האינסופיים איתם מתמודדים אהוביכם יומיום.

אני רוצה לשבת ולבכות איתכם ולחבק את כולכם.

אתם במחשבות ובתפילות שלי תמיד.

אני בוכה דמעות עצב מעורבבות בשמחה כשאני צופה בכם חוזרים הביתה.

אולי אינכם זקוקים לשמוע את זה, אבל זה חייב להיאמר מול אלו הטוענים אחרת: זה לא מגיע לכם. אף אחד מכם לא היה ראוי לכך. אתם לא אשמים.

וצר לי שחלק גדול מהעולם מרגיש אחרת. הם איבדו את דרכם.

בעוד שרבים בגדו בכם בתגובתם או בהיעדר תגובה כלל, איני מעוניינת לדבר איתם כרגע. אני מבקשת לדבר רק איתכם.

מה שאתם חווים כעת הוא קורבנות משנית, כאשר קורבן זוכה ליחס שלילי, בחוסר רגישות, חוסר אמון או האשמה. מול מה שהתמודדתם יש כאלה שמגיבים בצורה מחרידה – בחוסר תחושה, בהכחשה או בשתיקה, ויש אחרים המגיבים לצערי אפילו בשמחה. נראה שהם לא מבינים שאחרי כל מה שסבלתם וממשיכים לעמוד בו, זהו רובד נוסף של חוסר מוסריות ופגיעה לדרוש מכם להציג בפומבי את כאבכם ואת פרטי הדרכים שבהן יקיריכם חוללו באופן מחריד.

זכותכם המלאה להתעלם מאלה שמסרבים לראות את האנושיות שלכם בזמן שאתם ממשיכים להתאבל על כל מי ומה שאיבדתם. שמרו על עצמכם בזמן שאתם דואגים לנשים ובילדים שחזרו ,והרעישו שמיים וארץ כדי להחזיר את אהוביכם החטופים הנותרים בשבי החמאס.

לאחרונה הרבה מזכירים את הסיפור המקראי אודות אונס דינה הנקרא בתקופה זו בבתי הכנסת והדרך בה הורחקה מהנרטיב, כדי לנזוף בעולם על שתיקתו, ועל השתקת הקורבנות הישראלים, במיוחד אלה שנפגעו מינית ב-7 באוקטובר ובשבי. גם אני תהיתי על שתיקתה של דינה. האם שתקה בגלל שמעולם לא התבקשה לדבר? או אולי בגלל שלא יכלה לדבר? או בגלל שהיא הרגישה שזה יהיה חסר תועלת לדבר בעולם שאינו מאמין בקורבנות? האמנתי שהתקדמנו מאז. עצוב לדעת שחזרנו לנקודת ההתחלה.

אני מאמינה לכן.

אני מאמינה לכן. אני מאמינה לכן. אני מאמינה לכן.

גם מדינה נלקחה הזכות להכריע את גורלה לאחר האונס. אחיה לא שואלים מה היא הייתה רוצה שיעשו בתגובה. וכאן אני מבקשת לתקן ולשאול: איך אנחנו יכולים לעזור לכם? למה הנכם זקוקים? אנחנו כאן בשבילכם ברגע שאתם מוכנים.

אתם שווים הרבה יותר ממה שנעשה לכם ב-7 באוקטובר וזה נכון גם לגבי אלה שאיבדתם. אנו קוראים את הסיפורים שלכם ולומדים על החיים המלאים והיפים שלכם שמעבר לקורבנות הטראומטית הזו. ואנחנו מתבוננים ביראת כבוד כשאתם אוזרים כוח כדי לפעול בכל דרך עבור יקיריכם הניצנים עדיין בשבי.

ולאלה שנרצחו באותו היום, אני מצהירה עם ישראל חי! אף אתם חיים בכל פעם שאנו אומרים את שמכם, או עושים מעשים טובים לכבודכם או מדליקים נרות לזכרכם. לא נשכח אתכם. הצוותים הראשונים שטיפלו בגופכם והכינו אתכם לקבורה בכבוד מבטיחים שהעולם ידע מה עבר עליכם. כל כך הרבה אנשים עושים כמיטב יכולתם כדי להבטיח שהקול שלכם יישמע באופן נרחב בכל מקום.

זכרו שהריפוי לוקח זמן, יקרה לפי – אורך זמן האישי של כל אחד מכם, ואין דרך אחת נכונה לעשות זאת או להגיב לכל מה שסבלתם.

דעו שיש המון אנשים, יהודים ולא יהודים, המחזיקים אתכם בליבם ותומכים בכם.

יהי רצון שה’ ירפא אתכם ויברך אתכם ויחזיר כל אחד מכם הביתה בקרוב.

אני שולחת אהבה וכוח בזמן שאתם אתם משתקמים, ומאחלת שהאורות של חנוכה יבריחו חלק מהחושך הזה,

גילה בן שימול

{Written by Guila Benchimol and reposted from JNS}