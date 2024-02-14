Photo Credit: Amohammadid

Azerbaijani media recently reported that Armenia seeks to use the Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports in the Islamic Republic of Iran to purchase weapons from India. For the State of Israel, this is a major threat because Israel’s Alma has already reported how Armenia is a transfer point for Iranian weapons to Lebanon and Syria, which presently threaten the State of Israel today.

Indeed, as we speak, the IDF is targeting Hezbollah enclaves in Lebanon, after Hezbollah had fired numerous rockets into the Jewish state. Hezbollah is a proxy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which operates as a state within a state in Lebanon that constantly threatens Israel. This is best illustrated by the fact that the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Hezbollah’s secretary general, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) chief, during separate meetings in Beirut in recent days, where they discussed the “Palestinian resistance” against Israel.

MEMRI recently reported that Al-Manar TV (Hizballah-Lebanon) aired a video of a military drill, titled “Ready for the Battle for the Promised Conquest and the Holy Jihad” last January. In the video, Yemeni-Houthi forces simulate an attack against Israeli and American military targets using tanks, missiles, and other weapons. The forces are seen invading a mock Israeli town, entering an Israeli home, and targeting two men in Orthodox Jewish garb.

Interestingly, this video was aired at a time when Houthi missiles had targeted the Israeli city of Eilat. Indeed, it appears that Israel can one day face a three-front war, with the Houthis targeting Israel from the South, Hezbollah and Syria attacking us from the north, and Gaza fighting against Israel from the west. And two out of these four forces attacking Israel would have gotten their weapons from Iran via Armenia.

Israel’s Alma reported that Iran exploits Armenia not only works to subvert Azerbaijan, an ally of Israel but also seeks to strengthen Hezbollah and the Assad regime at the expense of Israel, stressing that “the Iranian effort in both arenas works against Israel.”

They stressed: “Iran is acting against Azerbaijan on multiple fronts, with the IRGC’s Quds Force conducting operations in asymmetric warfare, information warfare, and transferring weapons and military equipment to Armenia.”

The report also mentioned Mehdi Sobhani, Iran’s former envoy to Syria who left his position in March to become the regime’s ambassador to Armenia.

“The Iranian ambassador to Syria and Lebanon is normally a senior IRGC officer in charge of coordinating Iranian activity with Hezbollah and the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, rather than a diplomat appointed by the Iranian Foreign Ministry,” Alma said, claiming that the selection of Sobhani as the Iranian envoy to Yerevan reflects “the Revolutionary Guards’ high regard for Armenia.”

Speaking to Azernews, Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan Khan noted “Yerevan has been moving towards signing formal economic agreements with Tehran to use Iranian seaports for its arms trade with India. This development is a further sign of Armenia’s shifting away from Russia. It is crystal clear that India and Iran strongly support the Armenian desire to assist in the development and use of Iran’s ports.”

However, this development poses a grave threat to Israel’s national security, as it assists the steady flow of weapons to our enemies, despite whatever sanctions regime could be in place.