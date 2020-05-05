Photo Credit: Ancho. Via Flickr

{Reposted from the American Thinker website}

This past April 17th, Democratic Party frontrunner and presumptive presidential candidate, Joe Biden, enthusiastically accepted J Street’s endorsement for the upcoming presidential election. The endorsement read as follows:

“At a time” when the threats to our core values both at home and abroad have never been more serious, all of us in the pro-Israel, pro-peace community know that the path to a better future begins with defeating Donald Trump at the polls.”

In his acceptance response from J Street, the non-profit left-wing, nominally Israel-focused advocacy group, the former vice president asserted, “ I share with J Street’s membership an unyielding dedication to the survival and security of Israel, and an equal commitment to creating a future of peace and opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian children alike,” he added. “That’s what we have to keep working toward — and what I’ll do as president with J Street’s support.”

To the uninitiated, the extreme left, and Jews who view the Democrat party as their true religion, this is all fine and well but digging a little deeper, a better understanding of what J Street and Biden himself represent comes to the surface.

Liberal Democratic Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz stated, “J Street has been the most damaging organization in American history against Israel . . . J Street has done more to turn young people against Israel than any organization in the whole of history. It will go down in history as one of the most virulent, anti-Israel organizations in the history of Zionism and Judaism. It has given cover to anti-Israel attitudes on campus and particularly its approach to Israel’s self-defense.”

Esteemed writer and senior editor of the Jerusalem Post, considered by many the matriarch of the modern Zionist Movement, Caroline Glick , concurred: “J Street is an anti-Israel, pro-Iranian and pro-Palestinian lobby run by American Jews.”….”The tools it employs are demoralization and deceit.”…. “It is J Street’s purpose to hide this truth from the American Jewish community. So it is the task of American Jews to build on the decision of the Conference of Presidents [overwhelmingly rejecting J Street] and ensure that J Street goes down in time as the great failure it deserves to be.”

In a shocking 123-page, fully annotated report, titled, J Street Sides with Israel’s Enemies & Works to Destroy Support for Israel , Morton A. Klein, national president of the ZOA, Elizabeth Berney, and Daniel Mandel, PhD. leave no stone unturned proving the malfeasance of this sinister, Jewish-led group. Even in this politicized age where truth takes a back seat to dogma, the evidence of this is irrefutable.

Regarding Biden, it can be surmised, following a 36-year career in the Senate, eight years as the 47th vice president of the United States, and after amassing huge wealth for himself and family, would be aware of this, leaving question to either his judgment or his intent in accepting this endorsement.

In a 1982 meeting with then Prime Minister of Israel, Menachem Begin, Biden threatened : “The United States doesn’t look favorably upon Israeli settlements and [they] would endanger support for foreign aid to Israel.” Begin went ballistic, and put the then-senator in his place, shouting, “Don’t threaten us with slashing aid. Do you think that because the U.S. lends us money it is entitled to impose on us what we must do?”….”We are grateful for the assistance we have received, but we are not to be threatened. I am a proud Jew. Three thousand years of culture are behind me, and you will not frighten me with threats.”

Fast forward to an April 19, 2016 article in the New York Post, by Benny Avni titled, “ Biden Slams Israel Even After Terror Hits Israel.” Once again, the aforementioned J Street comes into view as Biden addressed the group and expressed, “overwhelming frustrations” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies. Just hours prior, a bus bombing took place in Jerusalem severely injuring 21 passengers. Although the former vice president did eventually get around to proclaiming he “stands with the state of Israel,” he stuck with prepared remarks: “The present course Israel’s on is not one that’s likely to secure its existence as a Jewish democratic state, and we have to make sure that happens.” As the self-proclaimed, ‘Israel’s best friend’ in Obama’s inner circle; that’s really not saying much, the all-knowing Biden once again found himself at odds with yet another Israeli prime minister.

Further into the 2016 J Street meeting, Biden addressed the first female member of the Knesset, a vocal far left woman in the Labor party stating, “May your views begin to once again become the majority opinion in the Knesset.” To rousing cheers he concluded, “She reminds me of my young progressive self, when elected to the Senate at 29.”

With clairvoyant foresight, Avni goes on to say, “You don’t have to be a Netanyahu fan to wonder about the symbiotic relationship between J Street and the Obama administration,” an anti-Israel administration whose policies Biden strenuously supported for 8 years as vice president. He concluded the article saying, “Biden spent more time Monday thanking the organization for its support of the Iran deal than addressing that day’s terrorism in Israel.”

In summation, J Street is a far left Jewish organization that stealthy portrays itself as pro-Israel, when in fact supports the Palestinian cause to the detriment of the Jewish state. It was founded in 2007 by Jeremy Ben-Ami its current president who has consistently supported Democrat politicians such as James Clyburn with long histories of voting against Israel.

In their Statement of Principles J Street unabashedly supports a negotiated two-state solution, based on the 1967 borders. Unsecured borders referred to as “Auschwitz” borders by former Israeli Foreign Minister, Abba Eban in a speech given at the U.N. in 1969.

They likewise support an Israeli-Syrian peace agreement based on the land-for-peace formula. One can only imagine the position Israel would be in today having returned the Golan Heights to a Syria controlled by Iran and Hezbollah.

For his part, having addressed J Street on multiple occasions over the years, it’s beyond credulity Biden isn’t aware of the group’s true pernicious intentions toward the Jewish state.