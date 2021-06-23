The 3 men testified they were high on marijuana — apparently they were just a little ahead of their time. But as it turned out, they did not have to claim diminished capacity. The court ruled there was no antisemitic motive because the men claimed they were taking out their anger on Israel because of the war with Gaza and didn’t intend to hurt anyone.
Considering what has been going on in Jewish communities these past weeks, maybe these men were a little ahead of their time with this excuse as well.
Now, last month, Jewish houses of worship were again targets for vandals who ostensibly are reacting to events in the Middle East. On May 12, it was reported that Israeli flags were burned in front of 2 synagogues in Germany and the words “Free Palestine” were spray-painted on a synagogue in Spain.
But if synagogues should not display Israeli flags with Jewish stars, is it at least OK for Jews to wear Jewish stars?
Not if they want to be normal.
Romance novelist Casey McQuiston has a line in her 2019 novel “Red,White & Royal Blue” where the president jokes that the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations “said something idiotic about Israel, and now I have to call Netanyahu and personally apologize.”
A handful of Twitter users wrote that even mentioning Israel in fiction “normalizes” the occupation of Palestine. Their complaints were amplified by a fan account of the book, which prompted McQuiston to say the line would be changed for future printings. McQuiston has a new book coming out this year. [emphasis added]
So while the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalize relations with Israel, Israel cannot be mentioned in polite company, lest it be considered like other countries?
And even Jews cannot be accepted as normal unless they remove anything identifying them as Jews — and therefore identifiable with Israel.
Remember that rally Sarsour organized last year, inviting everyone except Zionists and cops?
On the one hand Jews are being told they are not welcome if they identify openly with Israel.
On the other hand, we have to be careful about identifying too openly as Jews.
Jews have to worry that they may be singled out and attacked when:
wearing a Star of David
wearing a kippah
speaking Hebrew
Having mezuzahs
The “progressive” left has been working overtime to define what Israel is.
They are also working on ‘helping’ Jews define themselves.
Are they undermining Jews in order to undermine Israel?
Or are they undermining Israel in order to undermine Jews?