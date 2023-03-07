“Rabba says: Pride goes before destruction” (Proverbs 16:18). Esther was taking advantage of a well-known human failing: Meteoric rise gives way to evil and to a feeling that ‘no one can overcome me’ (hybris); stricken by pride, one ceases to be careful and the conditions are created for a painful fall – from the greatest heights to the lowest depths.

“Abaye and Rava both say: When they are heated, I will make feasts for them, and I will make them drunk, that they may rejoice, and sleep a perpetual sleep” (Jeremiah 51:39). A banquet leads to drinking which leads to arrogance which leads to carelessness and thus to a fall. Rashi: “Esther said: From the banquets of evil men comes calamity.”

4. On the festival of Purim, we sing the praise of a brave and brilliant woman who at the moment of truth knew how to spin a web that would bring down her people’s enemies. Was it a miracle? The Ba’ale haTosfot medieval commentators on the Talmud define a miracle as: “a spirit of valor and knowledge to fight” (Tosfot, Bava Matzia 106) Valor in itself is not enough; a person can be courageous and stupid because he has not properly estimated the danger and the strength of the enemy. The hero must also be smarter than his enemy. It is important not to lose one’s senses at the decisive moment (spirit of valor), but one then has to call one’s wisdom and cunning to overcome the danger.

The Talmud ends the discussion as follows: Rabba bar Avuh once happened upon Elijah the Prophet and said to him: In accordance with whose understanding did Esther see fit to act in this manner? What was the true reason behind her invitation? He, Elijah, said to him: Esther was motivated by all the reasons previously mentioned and did so for all the reasons previously stated by the tanna’im and all the reasons stated by the amora’im.

After all that, Esther takes on the mission of her life, only after ensuring that the people are united behind her: “Go and gather all the Jews… and fast for my sake… for three days, night and day; Then I will go to the king…” (Book of Esther 4:16) Will we learn that lesson today?