Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot
Aleppo International Airport under attack, March 7, 2023.

SANA reported Tuesday morning that “the Israeli enemy carried out an attack targeting Aleppo International Airport with missiles, which led to it being out of service. The nearby al-Nirab military airport was also attacked.

The Syrian state news agency cited a military source that said that “at exactly 2:07 AM today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport, which caused material damage to the airport and put it out of service.”

Here’s an amusing tidbit: the Hezbollah news outlet al-Mayadeen reported that “Air strikes targeted Aleppo International Airport” below an op-ed analyzing “Why does the Israeli Air Force appear as the most prominent objector to the judicial amendments?”

It’s all in a day’s news.

