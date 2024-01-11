Photo Credit: LoC

The French writer Emile Zola penned a newspaper article in 1898 in which he called out his government for its mishandling of the Dreyfus Affair. The article, entitled “J’Accuse!” (I accuse!), served as a wake-up call for people to see the blatant anti-Semitism that was masquerading as a military trial. Today too we see Anti-Semitism worldwide.

There is such a dichotomy between America and Israel. Jews are in danger all over the world. So, frankly are American and Western interests.

While the Biden administration has been friendly to Israel, Secretary of State Blinken lives in another world when visiting and discussing a “2-State Solution.” There is no support in Israel for a 2-state solution, we have no one to talk to and we have compromised more than enough. This area called Gaza from which we were attacked? We gave it up for “peace.”

America can discuss all they want Israel giving in to those people who have raped us and murdered us and hold our hostages, and we are in the midst of a very difficult war, it aint happening. It isn’t happening.

In Israel we have an enemy who wants to murder us and has shown that. None of us will hear about removing settlements, we are in the start of a very long conflict. As we know, terror tunnels were dug in front of (and probably by) UN Employees, “journalists” encourage and stand with terror and probably participate in it. We are alone and facing doctors (Gaza Ministry of Health), UN, UNESCO, “journalists” all of whom are simply terrorists and people opposed to our very existence.

Our sole post-war plan needs to be the survival and rebuilding of the State of Israel.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) based in The Hague will hold its first hearing in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Thursday and surely we are guilty before the case begins. So, we are guilty. As some of the families of the hostages said at a protest this week on the Gaza border, we allow in humanitarian aid and our hostages get nothing. The Red Cross and all of the rest are allies with Hamas. Simply enemies all over the world. We are guilty no matter what.

And all of these things are simply Jewish history – the Holocaust all over, the Dreyfus affair once again. Ze’ev Jabotinsky asked in a speech before the Holocaust, “Is a situation moral in which one side can commit any crime or murder and the other is forbidden to react?”

Yes, today and always that has been the case. Yet, Its life – we are Jewish, we will fight and we will win.

At the court, all the answers can be found in the words of our Zionist great Ze’ev Jabotinsky who told us to answer “….all current and future accusations, reproaches, suspicions, slanders and denunciations by simply folding our arms and loudly, clearly, coldly and calmly answer,’Go to Hell!’

“Who are we, to make excuses to them; who are they to interrogate us? What is the purpose of this mock trial over the entire people where the sentence is known in advance? Our habit of constantly and zealously answering to any rabble has already done us a lot of harm and will do much more. The situation that has been created as a result, tragically confirms a well-known saying: ‘Qui s’excuse s’accuse’ (He who apologizes condemns himself).

“We think that our constant readiness to undergo a search without hesitation and to turn out our pockets will eventually convince mankind of our nobility; look what gentlemen we are–we do not have anything to hide! This is a terrible mistake. The real gentlemen are the people that will not allow anyone for any reason to search their apartments, their pockets or their souls. Only a person under surveillance is ready for a search at every moment. This is the only inevitable conclusion from our maniacal reaction to every reproach, to accept responsibility as a people for every action of a Jew, and to make excuses in front of everybody.

“I consider this system to be false at its very root. We are hated not because we are blamed for everything, but we are blamed for everything because we are not loved. We do not have to apologize for anything. We are a people as all other peoples; we do not have any intentions to be better than the rest. We do not have to account to anybody; we are not to sit for anybody’s examination and nobody is old enough to call on us to answer. We came before them. We are what we are, we are good for ourselves, we will not change and we do not want to.”

Those who have read and studied the work and words of Ze’ev Jabotinsky realize that he was indeed a prophet. During two thousand years of exile, the Jewish nation lost the habit of concentrating its willpower on an all important task, lost the habit of acting in unison as a people, lost the ability to defend itself, instead, the Jews became accustomed to shouts rather than deeds, to disorder and disorganization, to negligence.

And maybe now, we will see a mass ingathering of the exiles, mass aliya perhaps due to the world’s anti-semitism.

As Jabotinsky once wrote, “”Everybody is wrong and you alone are right?” No doubt this question springs by itself to the reader’s lips and mind. It is customary to answer this with apologetic phrases to the effect that I fully respect public opinion, that I bow to it, that I was glad to make concessions….All this is unnecessary, and all this is untrue. You cannot believe in anything in the world, if you admit even once that perhaps your opponents are right, and not you. This is not the way to do things. There is but one truth in the world, and it is all yours. If you are not sure of it, stay at home; but if you are sure, don’t look back, and it will be your way.”

We alone are right and just. And we alone, united will ultimately be just fine.

Am Israel Chai!