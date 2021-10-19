Photo Credit: pixabay

Human relations are never static. Nor are international relations. Middle East observers say the growing bonhomie between Arabs and Jews today offers yet another manifestation of this truth .

Last year, burying their past animosities with Israel, the United Arab Emirates , Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco formalized their relations with the Jewish state. Saudi Arabia de facto acknowledged its ties with the Jewish state . Following this, then Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu visited the Saudi Kingdom.

The Arab states are increasingly being aware of the economic and security dividends they can reap from better ties with Israel . The UAE knows this would help to it contain fundamentalist Shia Iran and militias in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen . According to an estimate, the UAE can now boost its trade with Israel to $ one trillion over the next decade.

No wonder that Iraq is now also seeking to create a relationship with Israel. In a gathering in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil last week, over 300 Iraqi tribal and religious leaders, activists and former military officers called for diplomatic relations with Israel. They called to join the Abraham Accords and establish full diplomatic relations with Israel.

The observers say the Palestinian Authority leadership could take cue from the Arab nations and improve its ties with the Israeli government. This would go a long way in settling the continuing dispute between the Palestinians and Israelis.

Unfortunately, PA President Mahmoud Abbas does not seem to be inclined to a positive approach in the matter. The other day, addressing the United Nations General Assembly , Abbas warned that his authority would withdraw its recognition to Israel and press charges against it in the International Criminal Court if Israel did not withdraw from the West Bank and East Jerusalem and lift the 14-year-long blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The observers suggest it is high time the PA leadership really adhered to its recognition to the Jewish State. The PA should respect the right of the Jews living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Also, the PA leadership must rein in the on-going terror activities, including those of the Islamist group Hamas which governs the Gaza Strip, against the Jewish State of Israel.