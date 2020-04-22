{Originally posted to the FrontPage Magazine website}

Some Democrats are spinning Joe Biden as being pro-Israel.

You have to ignore Biden’s entire recent history to pull that off. Including his Jerusalem housing tantrum in Israel during the Obama era. His overt contentions that a nuclear Iran is inevitable. And his eagerness to embrace the anti-Israel lobby.

“I’m honored to have earned J Street’s first-ever presidential endorsement,” Biden declared. “J Street has been a powerful voice to advance social justice here at home, and to advocate for a two-state solution that advances Middle East Peace.”

J Street is an anti-Israel group that has repeatedly urged funding a terrorist government that includes Hamas, that has advocated for funding terrorists, and has constantly attacked Israel.

What has the Soros-funded hate group been up to recently? It’s been loudly urging the release of aid to the Islamic terrorist groups occupying the West Bank and Gaza. That aid, despite their claims, will end up going to terrorists.

And Joe Biden, who wrote a special Medium post calling for lowering sanctions on Iran’s banking sector, is riding that express train.