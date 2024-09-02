Photo Credit: unsplash

So, you’re a factory with a letter of credit which has a deadline to submit

documents no later than 2 September, 2024.

You have everything ready to submit first thing Monday morning.

And then the banks are closed in solidarity!

No compensation.

You have a deadline for loading a container and ZIM is on strike on Monday.

Tough luck.

You are in the food business and have supplies of fresh food for meals which

will no longer be purchased because of the strike.

You should have known better than choosing to be an entrepreneur instead of

a salaried government worker.

This strike is following the long transition in Israel of people whose own

lives are not seriously impacted by their decision to call for a political

strike screwing other people without a care in the world.

