Photo Credit: WikiCommons

Tuesday’s terror attack in which an Israeli Arab murdered 4 Israelis in Be’er Sheva in southern Israel using a car to murder one and a knife to murder three more, is exactly the kind of terror that the Palestinian Authority has been actively calling for.

The Palestinian Authority calls this kind of murder “peaceful popular uprising/resistance.” It uses these euphemisms to hide from the international community and especially donor countries that it is calling for terror and murder.

The PA, Fatah, and PLO leaders lately have increased the calls for “popular” terror. Last month, the PLO held a major event and the “main topic” of the entire event was increasing murderous “popular resistance”:

“The main topic of the [PLO] Central Council meeting yesterday was popular resistance. All the sessions, meetings, and conferences, whether of the Fatah Movement or of the other factions, and also His Honor President [Abbas called] in all his speeches to initiate popular resistance.” [Official PA TV, Feb. 8, 2022]

Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeina confirmed that calling for “popular resistance” is coming from the top of the PA:

“Official [PA] Presidential Spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeina said that ‘Peaceful popular resistance remains the most important and effective weapon for restoring the Palestinian rights.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Feb. 14, 2022]

There can be no doubt that murder is what the PA wants when it calls for “popular uprising.” Abbas set the standard himself stressing that murder is what the PA means by “popular uprising.” After 14 Israelis had been murdered at the start of the 2015-2016 ‎terror wave, Abbas told Palestinians:

“We said to everyone that we want peaceful popular uprising, and that’s what this is. That’s what this is.” [Official PA TV, Nov. 16, 2015]

Palestinians answered Abbas’ call for “peaceful popular uprising” and continued their terror for months, killing 40 people. Abbas never called on them to stop.

The PA and Abbas’ Fatah have increased the call for “popular” terror in recent months. Fatah has been calling repeatedly for increased “popular” terror. The official Fatah Spokesman Hussein Hamayel said:

“We are calling today on behalf of the entire Palestinian people for the necessity of carrying out popular resistance.” [Official PA TV, Feb. 8, 2022]

A week later the Fatah Central Committee also called for popular resistance:

“The Fatah Central Comittee… emphasized that we must escalate the popular resistance and stand against the settler herds.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Feb. 14, 2022]

Two weeks later it repeated its call:

“The Fatah Movement Central Committee… repeated its call on the masses of our people to pledge participation as wide as possible in the activities on the ground supporting the prisoners, and to escalating the popular resistance.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Feb. 28, 2022]

Last month, the Palestinian National Council Secretary Fahmi Al-Za’arir stressed that popular terror is a central theme that “everyone believes” in right now:

“Popular resistance is perhaps one of the most talked about causes. Everyone believes that the model of the first Intifada (i.e., approximately 200 Israelis were murdered by “popular resistance”) is the most efficient, strongest, most effective, and perhaps the shortest model in order to achieve the Palestinian people’s rights.” [Official PA TV, Topic of the Day, Feb. 8, 2022]

He explained that terror coming from individuals will be accepted internationally as opposed to terror openly organized by the PA. After his call for “popular resistance” he added:

“World public opinion and all its elements will be closer to the Palestinian people.” [Official PA TV, Topic of the Day, Feb. 8, 2022]

The Director of the Committee to Resist Settlements Muayyad Sha’ban likewise said Palestinians “must expand the popular resistance,” and suggested they “seek creative ideas and new tools for the popular resistance so that it will include all parts of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Feb. 25, 2022]

PA: Be’er Sheva terrorist is a Shahid – an Islamic Martyr

PA TV and the official PA daily both reported on the story first reporting on the terrorist as a victim of the shooting by an Israeli. Significantly, both the official PA daily and official PA TV called the terrorist murderer a Shahid – an Islamic Martyr. By calling him a Shahid the PA is making it clear that the murder of four innocent Israeli civilians is not only justified by the PA but, in the PA view, is supported and rewarded by Islam. There is no higher level that a Muslim can achieve today than to be a Shahid, according to Palestinian Authority Islam.

Israeli Arabs also invited by PA to commit terror

It should be noted that yesterday’s terror attack was carried out by an Israeli Arab, which is something that the PA has also called for. Last year, when Israeli Arabs in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel went on rampage killing Israelis and burning down synagogues, homes and cars, the PA and Fatah celebrated this and called for more Israeli Arab terror. For example, Abbas’ Fatah celebrated the participation of Israeli Arabs in the terror calling it a “sacred obligation… None of us are willing to be absent from the battle”:

“The Fatah Movement: Maintaining our unity and defending the homeland is a sacred obligation… The eternal capital of Palestine, which is the slogan of the public cohesion and the united struggle from Rafah (i.e., Gaza Strip) to Rosh HaNikra (i.e., Israeli city, borders Lebanon in North) and from the Jordan [River] to the Mediterranean Sea, (i.e., all of Israel) is our people’s clear truth, and none of us are willing to be absent from the battle.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, May 14, 2021]

PA will reward terrorist’s family with extra money because the terrorist is an Israeli Arab

Finally, the PA doesn’t only call for terror and murder, and justify it in the name of Islam, but it makes sure to financially reward the terrorists and/or their families after the terror attacks. And since the terrorist who murdered 4 Israelis yesterday is an Israeli Arab, the PA will be rewarding his family with an even greater reward than the families of Palestinian terrorists.

Palestinian families of terrorists who were killed committing their terror attacks are rewarded by the PA with a minimum of 1,400 shekels/month for the rest of their lives. Families of Israeli Arab terrorists who were killed committing terror attacks are rewarded by the PA with 1,700 shekels/month for the rest of their lives. Because this terrorist was married and had five children the PA will reward his family with 3,100 shekels/month for the rest of their lives.

{Reposted from the PMW site}