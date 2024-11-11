Photo Credit: X screenshot//Clause 27a

Outrageous, terrifying, disgusting—but what’s new?

Remember: This is the country that deported the largest percentage of its Jewish citizens in all of Europe.

This is the country in which Pim Fortuyn was assasinated by an Islamist—who had Ayaan Hirsi Ali on his kill list.

This is also a country from which Ali had to flee.

Holland, the land of tulips, windmills, and Vermeers. It’s 2024, and despite advance notice, the Dutch police chose to move in very late, I just watched a video in which non-Arab Dutch citizens were celebrating the attack on Jews/Israelis, how joyous they were about what has been called a “Jew hunt.”

Watch the videos—they are terrifying.

The jihadi horde was a Hamas-style rampage a la 10/7 (and they video-ed themselves just like Hamas barbarians did), and Arab-style car ramming in Jerusalem. Organized by Uber Taxi Drivers who, in my experience, have also played a role in tracking down battered Muslim women on behalf of their families and/or women in flight from being honor murdered on behalf of their families.

Should all taxi car drivers be interrogated for their views about Jews and other infidels? Should Holland deport every jihadist?

What if that jihadist has become a citizen or was born in Holland?

What if the jihadist’s country of origin refuses to accept him?

We will be facing just such questions in the United States. Hopefully, Europe will begin to come to terms with its “no-go zone” demographic. But will it really? It’s Tommy Robinson who’s in jail in London—not the rampaging jihadists.

