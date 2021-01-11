Photo Credit: courtesy of Save the West

Last Thursday, Save the West held a webinar on the Capitol Hill crisis, which was interrupted by anti-Semites, who shouted: “Are you kikes? I hate kikes. You are fuckin horrible man. You own the media. You own everything. When we find you, we will hurt you.” The Anti-Semites waved images of swastikas accompanied by sexually provocative content to the webinar’s participants.

However, the anti-Semites were scared off the webinar when this journalist yelled back at them, “I want to tell you I am a reporter. I will publish this in the media. You do not fuckin scare me. You can take your anti-Semitic bigoted swastika elsewhere. It will be fully exposed in the media. I am writing from abroad. Such bigotry has no control over me.”

Although Save the West is an American organization, its founder Kenneth Abramowitz is Jewish. Apparently, in recent times, it has become quite common in the United States for webinars to get interrupted by anti-Semites. Dr. Stephen Salomon, who attends a weekly Torah study at Beth Israel Congregation in Portland, Oregon, claimed that anti-Semites used to frequently interrupt their webinars as well, till extra security was put into place to prevent it.

These are not isolated incidents. On December 18 of last year, a South Carolina synagogue’s virtual Shabbat on zoom was interrupted by a person, who made inappropriate comments. On that same day and on December 14 in Oak Park, Illinois, anti-Semites interrupted Zoom classes at Oak Park and River Forest High School. On December 16 of last year, a virtual assembly at Ashland High School was interrupted by swastikas and shouts of “Heil Hitler.” These are only a small sample of the recent incidents within the past month documented by the Anti-Defamation League.

According to the latest FBI statistics, 60.2% of religiously based hate crimes in the United States target Jews and there has been a 14% increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes reported in 2019 compared to the previous year. It can be assumed that anti-Semitism has only gone up in America in 2020. Since the pandemic began, zoombombing has been a tool frequently employed by anti-Semites in America to spread anti-Semitic hatred. “When one individual is targeted by a hate crime, it hurts the whole community,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated. “That’s why people are feeling vulnerable and afraid.”

A recent statement issued by the Anti-Defamation League proclaimed, “In the hours since extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol building, antisemitic ideologues, activists and conspiracy theorists have attempted to implicate Jews and Zionists in the violence. Although these anti-Semites have a range of opinions about President Trump, many were united in their belief that the events of Wednesday, January 6, 2021 were either planned by Jews or revealed the extent of Jewish and Zionist influence over the American democratic system.”

“Some anti-Semites who believe President Trump is too supportive of Israel have condemned” the demonstrators “for supporting the president,” the ADL continued. “A Twitter handle associated with the white supremacist group Patriot Front tweeted that” pro-Trump demonstrators “were ‘turning out in the streets for a disgraced Zionist fraud.’ These sentiments were echoed by antisemitic and anti-Israel ideologue Angelo John Gage, who was affiliated with a white supremacist group in 2015, and who derided the” demonstrators “in Washington D.C., saying, ‘They are fighting for the Zionist quo.’” This is likely why the Save the West webinar was interrupted, as Save the West founder Kenneth Abramowitz is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and his pro-Israel policies.