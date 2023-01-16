Again, Barak states: “In a democratic regime, if we afford the legislature the authority to legislate, the significance is that we recognize its power to legislate the laws that it intends to legislate. However, this desire should not be given decisive weight.” He leans on Radbruch’s statement: “The interpreter may understand the law better than its creators (the legislature) understood it.” In addition, he has said: “Many a time, the legislator, with a smile on his face, just as God said as he listened to the debate between Rabbi Eliezer and Rabbi Yehoshua, ‘My children have triumphed over me.'”

4. It is worth tarrying on this point as in my view it stands at the heart of the dispute over Minister Levin’s reforms (if we turn down the background noise of the volatile political debate of the past week).

The Talmud tells of a dispute over the laws of purity and impurity (The Oven of Akhnai, Bava Metzia 59b). During the debate, the other sages did not accept Rabbi Eliezer’s opinion and he tried to convince them with miracles: A carob tree was uprooted from its place, a stream turned backward and flowed in the opposite direction, the walls of the study all leaned inwards and even a voice was heard from the heavens saying, “Why are you differing with Rabbi Eliezer as the Halachah [Jewish law] is in accordance with his opinion in every place that he expresses an opinion.” But Rabbi Yehoshua, with whom he was engaged in debate, stood up and said, “It is written, ‘it is not in heaven.'” Rabbi Yirmeya explains that since the Torah was already given at Mount Sinai, it is no longer in heaven, and therefore “we do not heed a divine voice” as it was already written at Mount Sinai in the Torah “after a majority to incline” and it doesn’t matter how big the one who disagrees with them is.