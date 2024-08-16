Photo Credit: Jewish Press

There is universal agreement in the frum Jewish world that Torah is the supreme and ultimate value. The ideal is to immerse oneself in Torah study and observance. However, the ideal often conflicts with reality. In today’s world, one cannot live or raise a family on Torah alone.

This is not the forum to present the historical development of the rabbinate as an institution, nor to discuss economic benefits given to truly outstanding scholars throughout history. Nor will we enter the debate about draft exemptions for yeshiva students. Our goal is to explore the place of secular studies in our yeshivos and mesivtas.

Let me state at the outset that I am not advocating immersion in literature, philosophy, the sciences or other aspects of Western culture. The Talmud is opposed to Western culture – “chochmas yevanis” – as an objective value. I merely want to advocate for basic literacy so that our graduates can earn a living and support a family in dignity without relying on government aid. Part of this is based on what our halachic system teaches us and part is based on not gaming the system and causing a chillul Hashem.

The current debate between the State of New York and many chassidic yeshivos regarding basic literacy has more to do with financial improprieties than dictating what to teach. It is frustrating that too many want to perpetuate a school system designed to produce graduates who are functionally illiterate and therefore cannot get a job so that the welfare way of life continues. Many girls in these schools however are better equipped to find employment since they do not spend the entire day studying Talmud.

The modern Orthodox world (Yeshiva University, Touro, Skokie and other institutions) has long ago made its peace with secular learning. Even Ner Yisrael offers a program with Loyola University. But most of the yeshivish veldt is still wrestling with this issue. Many graduates of these yeshivos and seminaries have gone on to prominence in the fields of law, medicine, education, business, and social work. The male graduates of most right-of-center mesivtas will generally not go to college. They will learn in a beis medrash for a few years after high school or go to Israel for a while to study there. When they come back to get married and find a job there is not much for which they are qualified. Some may become teachers, others may seek training to become teachers. They have few job skills. Clear writing ability, proper use of English, and basic math aptitude were never required of them in school. Perhaps they will be taken in to the family business or get an entry level job somewhere, or rely on their wife’s income. This cycle exists in Brooklyn, Monsey, Passaic, Far Rockaway, and parts of Queens and elsewhere in the New York/New Jersey area.

I understand the need to rebuild the Torah scholarship that was lost in the Shoah. There are more students studying in more yeshivos now than at any other time in Jewish history. I want that to continue. I also support the notion that those who are truly exemplary Torah scholars should be supported to help create the next cadre of gedolim. However, I also want our young men who are not destined to become roshei yeshiva, to be able to support themselves and their families. I am referring to the right-of-center yeshivish world which gives lip service to secular studies. It is not socially acceptable in most yeshivish communities to advocate for secular studies. Yet many in these communities have broken the mold and been successful in various business and professional endeavors.

We are admonished by Chazal to combine Torah study with employment (Avos 1:10). Furthermore, our Rabbis teach us that an occupation that allows us to pursue our Torah studies and hold a job is praiseworthy (Avos 2:2). The Talmud goes even further along these lines and instructs fathers to teach their sons Torah, find them a wife and teach them a trade (Kiddushin 30b). It is also instructive to note that the Rabbis in the Talmud all had jobs.

With this in mind, allow me a brief pitch: the scion of an impeccably yeshivish gadol, the grandson of Rav Chaim Pinchas Scheinberg, z”l, has set out to deal with this issue. Rabbi Eliyahu Weiner has established a mesivta, Yeshiva Keren HaTorah of Passaic-Clifton, which takes secular studies seriously and not as an afterthought. In addition to basic instruction in history, English, math and science, there is an engineering/computer component, and in the 11th and 12th grades they will offer business and accounting courses and some vocational training. All of this within a traditional black-hat, white-shirt mesivta setting with evening sedarim. Many prominent rabbanim support this endeavor.

It is amazing that such a school doesn’t exist elsewhere. The mesivta is attracting students from other communities because there is an unarticulated need for such a school.

