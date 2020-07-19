Photo Credit: YouTube

{Reposted from the JNS website}

Louis Farrakhan is an anti-Semite. He’s called Jews “termites” and “Satan” and Hitler a “very great man.” He says, “the Jewish media has normalized sexual degeneracy, profanity, and all kinds of sin.” He promotes the anti-Semitic lunacy that Jews knew about the 9/11 terrorist attacks and were advised not to show up to work that day. He is also a revered figure in the American black community.

There are photos of Rep. Maxine Waters embracing Farrakhan. Rapper Snoop Dogg released an anti-Facebook diatribe when the social network banned Farrakhan. Snoop Dogg said of Farrakhan, “I’m with him. I stand with him.” Rapper, actor and producer Ice Cube has posted photos of himself with Farrakhan on his social media page. Ice Cube has also posted anti-Semitic images.

Famous entertainer and business mogul Diddy featured Farrkhan’s July 4th tirade on his media network, Revolt TV. In his speech, Farrakhan said this about Anti-Defamation League leader Jonathan Greenblatt: “Mr. Greenblatt, you are Satan. … I will not even give you the honor of calling you a Jew. You are not a Jew.” He also said, “Israel, let me tell you, your day is here now … the God of justice has something for you, Israel. You’re troubling some waters and you won’t be there long if God gets after you.”

Popular TV host Nick Cannon recently asked, “Why is it that Minister Farrakhan gets such a bad rap when every time I’ve heard him speak it’s been positive?”

Former NFL tight end and current Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe is a friend and admirer of Farrakhan. He recently defended Farrakhan on his show from accusations of anti-Semitism. Sharpe’s defense was that Farrakhan told him he’s not an anti-Semite. Incredible. Could you imagine someone defending David Duke from accusations of anti-Semitism by saying, “Well, David Duke told me he’s not an anti-Semite”?

NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, posted a quote on his Instagram page, falsely attributed to Hitler, promoting the anti-Semitic trope that Jews seek world domination. In another post, DeSean complimented Farrakhan, writing, “This man powerful.” When Jackson was criticized over the post, former NBA player Stephen Jackson came to DeSean’s defense. So did Eagles wide receiver Malik Jackson, who claims Farrakhan “speaks the truth.” Former Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory called Farrakhan “the GOAT [Greatest of All Time].”

This admiration of Farrakhan by popular cultural figures gives him the kosher stamp of approval. Millions of Americans take what he says seriously. This is an obvious problem which people do not want to discuss for obvious reasons. It’s a deadly problem. Last year, the machete-wielding psycho who went on a murderous rampage in a New York rabbi’s home was apparently an avid fan of Farrakhan. During the past few years, Orthodox Jews in New York have been the target of numerous attacks by black perpetrators. How many of them were influenced by Farrakhan?

It’s no wonder the official Black Lives Matter statement of principles includes condemnation of only one foreign country: Israel. Black Lives Matter rallies have desecrated synagogues and chanted anti-Israel slurs.

Where are the black leaders and politicians calling out Farrakhan and his malign influence in their community? Where are the Obamas? Where is Eric Holder? Where is Kamala Harris? Where is Stacy Abrams? Where is Lebron James? Where is Don Lemon? For that matter, where are the Jewish leaders? Besides the Zionist Organization of America’s Mort Klein and a few others, there’s been silence. Should anti-Semitism only be condemned when it can be blamed on white supremacists?

An obscure food brand is undergoing a massive boycott because its Latino owner expressed support for Trump. Will any of Farrakhan’s supporters be boycotted?

We must condemn all intolerance. There cannot be a double standard. If being perceived as someone who supports racism is enough to get you “canceled,” then supporting the country’s most popular and dangerous anti-Semite should, as well.

In this time of skyrocketing anti-Semitism around the world—and with knowledge of what Jew-hatred has led to in the past—the Jewish community does not have the luxury of remaining silent about anti-Semitism for fear of being politically incorrect or somehow distracting from the Black Lives Matter movement. History is not kind to societies that ignore or excuse hatred towards Jews.

(Sam Levine is a pro-Israel activist living in the Bay Area of California)