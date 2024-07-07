Photo Credit: Generated AI.

Younger readers may not have heard of Carlos the Jackal and older readers may have forgotten (because sometimes that’s how it goes, as we were reminded last week). So, let me tell you his story.

Ilich Ramirez Sanchez was born in Venezuela in 1949. His father, a wealthy Marxist lawyer, gave him his first name in honor of Vladimir Ilich Lenin.

From 1968-1970, young Ilich studied at Patrice Lumumba University in Moscow.

He then went for training with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which was—and remains today—a secular Marxist-Leninist anti-Israel terrorist organization.

His PFLP mentors nicknamed him “Carlos.” Journalists added “the Jackal” after he became established in the terrorism business. By his own count, some 2,000 people were killed in more than 100 bombings, assassinations and other attacks carried out under Carlos’s “coordination.”

Among the plots in which he was involved was the 1974 occupation of the French embassy in The Hague by members of the Japanese Red Army, a militant communist organization.

In 1975, French detectives tracked Carlos to a Paris apartment. He invited them in, offered them drinks, then pulled out a machine pistol and opened fire, killing two and wounding a third.

Later that year, he and five colleagues stormed an OPEC meeting in Vienna, killing three people and taking more than 60 hostages.

An adept negotiator, he arranged to be flown to Algeria, where he was warmly received. He collected millions of dollars in ransom for his hostages.

To make a long story a little shorter, in 1994 French agents captured Carlos in Sudan and transferred him to France, where he was tried and convicted of multiple homicides and sentenced to life in prison.

While incarcerated, Carlos converted to Islam. At the time, that seemed like a curious twist.

In 2003, he published a book titled Revolutionary Islam, in which he expressed admiration for both the Islamic Republic of Iran and Osama bin Laden. He called the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 a “lofty feat.”

This slice of history has been on my mind as I’ve watched woke leftists join with Hamasniks and other self-proclaimed jihadis to demonstrate, often violently, on campuses, by the White House, outside the Nova Music Festival Exhibition in New York City and many other locations against Israel, Zionists, Jews, America and the West.

There’s more: China, ruled by the most powerful communist party in history, has been forging closer relations with the Tehran regime.

In March, Wang Kejian, a Chinese diplomat, met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar and, according to Hamas, said, “The Hamas movement is part of the Palestinian national fabric and China is keen on relations with it.”

TikTok, the popular social media platform owned by Bytedance, which is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has been using its significant algorithmic powers to propagandize against Israel, not least among young Americans.

There’s also this: Guermantes Lailari, a retired U.S. Air Force officer, now a visiting scholar at National Chengchi University in Taiwan, reports that the Israel Defense Forces have found large amounts of advanced Chinese military equipment and weapons technology in Gaza. Moreover, tunnel engineers from China’s People’s Liberation Army helped Hamas build the sophisticated, extensive and expensive fortress under Gaza, a key strategic component in the ongoing war against Israel.

Why would atheist Communists support Islamists who shout “Allahu Akbar!” as they murder and rape?

