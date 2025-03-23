Photo Credit: Haim Zach (GPO)

I am an Orthodox rabbi, and I work with Christians. If that makes you uncomfortable, if your immediate reaction is to condemn what you don’t understand, it’s a sign that you are missing the bigger picture of Judaism and why God put us here on earth in the first place.

This work is not only critically important for the survival of the Jewish people and the State of Israel—it’s what God demands of us. Our divine mission has always been to be a “light unto the nations” (Isaiah 42:6), to create God’s kingdom on earth, not to hide in isolation. Those who attack us for fulfilling this mission have forgotten both the practical imperatives of Jewish survival and the ultimate purpose of our existence.

Advertisement





Jews constitute less than 0.2% of the world’s population. If we hope to ensure Israel’s survival against existential threats and advance Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria—matters that are literally life and death for the Jewish people—we must have allies.

The Jewish people have already lost almost all support on the political left. And contrary to what many Orthodox Jews naively assume, Republican support for Israel cannot be taken for granted. It only exists because millions of Christian Zionists make Israel a priority for their elected officials.

Yet this support faces two dangerous and growing threats. First, younger Christians simply don’t share their parents’ passion for Israel. Second, many young conservatives are vulnerable to the isolationist ideology and conspiratorial antisemitism of “woke right” influencers like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. Just tune in to Joe Rogan’s podcast—one of the world’s most popular—where he regularly platforms rabid antisemites, and you’ll quickly understand that right wing support for Israel cannot be taken for granted.

The growing indifference of young Christians and the rise of right-wing antisemitism must not be ignored. Israel365 is working day and night to engage the next generation of conservatives, bringing young Christian leaders and MAGA influencers to show them why the US must stand with Israel.

Each year, we are the leading Jewish organization at Turning Point USA’s annual Amfest conference, which attracts over 20,000 of the most dedicated young activists in the MAGA movement. Those who attack Israel365 for building these critical bridges undermine the very security and future of the Jewish people.

But our work transcends political necessity. As Jews, we are called in the Torah to be a “kingdom of priests and a holy nation” (Exodus 19:6). The purpose of Judaism was never the mere preservation of the Jewish people in isolation. It has always been about creating God’s kingdom on earth and serving as a light to the nations. How can we possibly fulfill this divine mission if we refuse to engage with the nations of the world?

Jews who criticize our work prefer isolation over engagement, mistaking risk-aversion for piety. Too many of them believe that keeping to ourselves and avoiding meaningful contact with Christians is the safer approach for the Jewish people. But the truth is the opposite—if we isolate ourselves and don’t build these bridges, we’ll find ourselves fighting completely alone. The “safe” approach is far more dangerous than they realize.

Maimonides himself recognized the importance of engagement with Christians. He believed it was valuable to study Torah with Christians because, unlike all other gentiles, Christians believe in the Torah that God gave to Moses at Mount Sinai. We disagree strongly in our interpretation of Torah, but we both revere it—and this creates common ground.

Both Jews and Christians face the same enemies today. Islamic fundamentalists target Jews and Christians alike. On older Palestinian flags, a sentence appears that Hamas leaders still cite: “On Saturdays, we will murder the Jews. On Sundays, we will murder the Christians.” Our enemies clearly recognize what many Jewish critics of Christian engagement fail to see: Jews and Christians are natural allies in a world increasingly hostile to biblical values.

Israel365’s recent work in Dallas demonstrates the impact we’re having. At the National Religious Broadcasters Convention, we educated over 700 influential Christian leaders about Judea and Samaria. We celebrated Shabbat with 150 Jews and Christians together—a fully Orthodox, kosher experience where we engaged with some of the most dedicated Christian Zionists in America, amazing people who are fighting for Israel and the Jewish people within their own communities.

Instead of condemning us for this Shabbat, Jewish leaders should be joining us and asking how they can run similar experiences in their own communities. Most of all, they should be thanking Christian Zionists for standing with us, even as most of the world turns against us. It is blatant ingratitude to attack the very people who are helping us.

We didn’t shy away from difficult conversations. We tackled head-on the painful reality that many Christians feel obligated to proselytize Jews and explained why this is so hurtful to the Jewish people. The way to fix this problem is not by attacking Christians who support us and demanding that Jews have nothing to do with Christians. Rather, we must carefully engage with them and educate them on why proselytizing is so hurtful and completely unacceptable.

We’ve made significant progress—at our urging, leading Evangelical pastors including Pastor Larry Huch and Pastor Paula White have publicly renounced proselytizing Jews.

Our Christian friends don’t just talk about supporting Israel—they show up when we need them. On November 13, 2024, violent pro-Hamas agitators demonstrated outside of Congregation Ohr Torah in West Orange, NJ. Local Jews stood outside to defend their synagogue, but they weren’t alone. A group of young Christians, organized by the Christian group Generation Zion, showed up to stand together with the Jewish community.

To those who criticize our work, I ask bluntly: Do you truly care about the future of Israel? Instead of spending your time attacking our critical work, I urge you to rethink your own priorities and ask yourselves what you can do to help Israel as we fight for our survival.

History will judge harshly those who sabotage these vital relationships out of fear, ignorance, or self-righteousness. The threats we face are existential. The clock is ticking for Israel and the Jewish people—now is the time to strengthen our alliances with Christian supporters, not sabotage them with dangerously shortsighted criticism that serves only our enemies.

Share this article on WhatsApp: