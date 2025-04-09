Photo Credit: Richardprins via Wikimedia Commons.

The name “West Bank” conjures up visions of a complex and contentious region of the Middle East. As Mike Huckabee’s nomination to be ambassador to Israel nears confirmation and his unapologetically Christian point of view comes to the fore, there’s increasing discussion of the label itself. The time has come to return to the true, historical, biblical names of Judea and Samaria—names that reflect the deep, millennia-old connection between the Jewish people and their ancestral homeland.

Last month, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast instructed committee staff to refer to the area as Judea and Samaria in official documents and communications. He said Congress should “recognize Israel’s rightful claim to the cradle of Jewish civilization.” And he’s right.

The region has been called Judea and Samaria since Joshua led the Israelites. Judea was the ancient kingdom of the Jews, a central part of Jewish history and identity. King David was born there. As was Jesus. Samaria was also an integral region of ancient Israel. These names are not merely geographic terms; they carry cultural, historical and religious weight.

On the other hand, the term “West Bank” was invented in the 20th century. It’s an artificial construct, coined to describe the western bank of the Jordan River after Jordan attacked Israel in the 1948 War of Independence and annexed the area in 1950. It was part of an intentional effort to redefine the region in terms that were disconnected from Jewish identity, furthering the narrative that the land was devoid of historical Jewish presence.

But Judea and Judaism are inextricably linked.

The “West Bank” designation has been adopted by international bodies and political actors who seek to delegitimize Jewish sovereignty in the region, fueling the perception that the land belongs to others, rather than to the Jewish people who have maintained an uninterrupted presence there for thousands of years.

While many people use the term innocently, out of habit, or because that’s how they’ve heard it referred to, others use it purposefully. Because language frames our thinking, a name that disconnects the Jews from the land could have a real negative impact on policy. Correct messaging is, therefore, imperative.

Recently, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) launched the Friends of Judea and Samaria Caucus to raise awareness of the region’s historic, strategic and cultural significance to both Israel and the United States. In a letter to President Donald Trump, members of the caucus wrote: “Judea and Samaria comprise the Judeo-Christian biblical heartland, where over 80% of the Torah and Old Testament took place. This region is the heart of our shared Judeo-Christian heritage.”

In their respective Houses of Congress, Rep. Tenney and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) introduced the “Recognizing Judea and Samaria Act,” which states that the U.S. government “should no longer use the term ‘West Bank’ in official government materials” and instead that area should be referred to by “its historical names of ‘Judea and Samaria.’”

This is much more than political posturing. And it is also not a proclamation aimed at ruling in or out any particular policy. Reclaiming the names Judea and Samaria is a necessary step toward restoring authenticity to the narrative surrounding the region. The Jewish people’s connection to these lands is not contingent upon the whims of modern geopolitics—it is a deep-rooted, ancient tie that has been maintained through centuries of trials and tribulations.

Some argue that using the names Judea and Samaria will make peace more difficult to achieve. They are wrong. True peace cannot be built on a false history. Acknowledging the rightful names of Judea and Samaria is a step toward fostering a more honest and genuine dialogue about the region’s future. The Jewish people’s connection to Judea and Samaria is not negotiable, and any peace process that ignores this fundamental truth is bound to fail.

The name “West Bank” has long been a tool of political manipulation designed to sever the bond between the Jewish people and the land. It is time to turn the page and restore the names of Judea and Samaria, the heart of the Jewish homeland. Let us honor the past and ensure a future where peace can be built on a foundation of truth.

Written by Heather Johnston is the founder and chief executive officer of the U.S. Israel Education Association.

{Reposted from JNS}

