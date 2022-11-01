Israel has tried the negotiated settlement route countless times. In 1936, 1947, 1967, 2001 and 2008, to name just a few times when Israel either made substantial and generous offers to resolve the conflict or accepted outside mediation along similar lines. At every opportunity, the Palestinians rejected these offers. They did so because accepting them would also mean accepting that their war of rejectionism was at an end and they would have to recognize Israel as a Jewish state.

There is a reason why Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas repeatedly says he will never accept Israel as a Jewish state, even while calling for the acquisition of territory and other demands that were offered him in 2008. All of this proves that Jayapal’s formulation fits the Israel-Palestinian context perfectly. Only after Israel wins the war against Palestinian rejectionism will the defeated come to the table and accept a negotiated settlement. That is how wars have ended throughout history. One side wins, one side loses and the losing party accepts the terms of defeat in negotiations.

It is clear that the Congressional Progressive Caucus wanted to endorse the tired and failed paradigm that only negotiations end wars. But its leaders quickly understood that this sounded bad to an American electorate that understands who is the aggressor and who is the victim in the Russia-Ukraine War. Moreover, most Americans clearly understand the absurdity and plain bad policy of calling for a negotiated settlement to the conflict. The Caucus’ about-turn shows the reasonableness of the victory paradigm. It demonstates that if the case can be made, decision-makers will understand that diplomacy can only take place when a war has ended, the aggrieved party has won and the aggressor has accepted defeat.

Israel must demonstrate to its American friends that this is indeed the case in regard to Israel’s struggle against Palestinian rejectionism, as it is in Ukraine. An Israeli victory is the only path to peace because it ends the bloodshed and violence once and for all by sending a clear message to the Palestinian aggressor that the jig is up, and they cannot achieve their war aims. Despite claims that it is intractable, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can end peacefully and immediately if Israel and others in the international community, led by the US, put enough pressure on the Palestinians to accept the legitimacy and permanence of the Jewish state. Through such an acceptance, the raison d’être​​ of the Palestinian war would be ended. It would be a victory for Israel and all those who seek an end to the conflict and bloodshed.