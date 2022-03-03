Photo Credit: Courtesy, Chabad.org

From the perspective of Jewish history, it is easy to frame the events unfolding between Russia and Ukraine as “a pox on both your houses.” After all, the oppression the Jews faced under both Czarist and Communist regimes in Russia was shocking in its scope and brutality. Under the Czars, Jews faced forced conversion to Russian Orthodoxy, and forced conscription into the Russian Army. Jewish expression was strictly regulated and suppressed, and Jews were barred from living in different places throughout the Czar’s Empire. Of course, under the Communists, Jewish religious expression was equally persecuted, with the punishment for religious instruction being exile in Siberia, torture or death – and often all three.

Across the border, in Ukraine, things were no better. Remember that it was the Ukrainians from whom the murderous Cossacks emerged, killing tens of thousands of Jews during the Chmielnicki Uprising and many more subsequent pogroms. Many of the instigators of these anti-Semitic events, including Bohdan Chmielnicki and Stepan Bandera, are still revered in the Ukraine today as national heroes, in whose honor massive monuments have been erected in prominent locations throughout the country. The Ukrainians were also willing and vicious collaborators with the Nazis, though there were also many Ukrainians that hid Jews. On September 29-30, 1941, the infamous Babi Yar massacre took place in the ravine by the same name outside of Kyiv, where approximately 33,500 Jews were killed in two days. By the time the massacres were over, in November of 1943 (when Soviet forces liberated Kyiv), more than 100,000 Jews had been murdered. The initial Babi Yar massacre was perpetrated by the SS Einsatzgruppen with the enthusiastic cooperation of the Ukrainian Military Police.

But to turn our back on Russia and the Ukraine because of their blood-stained past would be to forget the rich Jewish history that the region boasts. It is from Ukraine that the chassidic movement emerged, at the end of the 18th century. It began in small towns surrounding Kyiv and spread rapidly to Russia, Poland and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Vibrant chassidic communities that exist to this very day bear the name of Ukrainian towns: Breslov (Bratslav), Vizhnitz (Vyzhnytsya), Skver (Skvyra). Still other names legendary in chassidic history are also Ukrainian towns: Berditchev, Mezritch, Mezhibuzh, and Chernobyl. Ukraine figures prominently in non-chassidic Orthodox history as well, with great rabbinic figures calling places like Lviv, Nemiryv and many others their home.

An outstanding map of Rabbinic history of Ukraine was published in the last few days by my friend Rabbi Elli Fischer and is worth spending time investigating. Great chazzanim like Yossele Rosenblatt and Pinchas Minkowski were either born in or served their career in major Ukrainian cities. Aside from chassidic history, Ukraine was also the place from which much secular Yiddish culture emerged, as it was the birthplace of the author Sholom Aleichem and the theater impresario Avrom Goldfaden.

It is not only the region’s Jewish past that should be the reason for our concern; it is its Jewish present. Ukraine has around 100,000 Jews still living there, and Russia has approximately 170,000 – the fourth and second largest Jewish communities in Europe, respectively. Much of organized Jewish life in Russia and Ukraine is under the auspices of Chabad, whose rabbis serve as chief rabbis of many Russian and Ukrainian cities; present-day Dnipro is the site of what may be the largest Jewish building in the world – the Menorah center. And Chabad shluchim provide religious and social services under circumstances of extreme political and economic duress.

The New York Times ran an article about Jewish life in present-day Odessa under the leadership of Rabbi Avraham Wolff, who was quoted as saying that the current circumstances, and the worries he carries on his shoulders, are “why I am gray at 50.”Chabad is by no means the only group that is doing this, of course, and there are non-Chabad rabbis in major Jewish communities as well. In Russia, there is another paradox to contend with – while Vladimir Putin is a murderous despot, Jewish life has flourished under his leadership and Jews in Russia are more prosperous and powerful than they’ve ever been in that country.

Of course, the presence of Jews at the moment and the history of Jews in the past is not the sole reason to care about what is happening in Ukraine. Aside from the profound geopolitical implications, we eschew a worldview that cares about events in the world only if they affect Jews. The prophet Jeremiah (29:7) tells us that we must “seek the welfare of the city to which I have exiled you and pray to the L-rd in its behalf; for in its prosperity you shall prosper.” Loss of life, human rights abuses, political instability and economic devastation anywhere should be a cause for our concern, even if no Jews are directly affected by them (and especially when they are).