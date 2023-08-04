Photo Credit: Likud-Herut-UK / Twitter

Ilhan Omar stated that “there is no way in Hell” she would attend the address to Congress by Israeli president, Isaac Herzog. The Squad of five plus four other Woke “progressive” Democrat Jew-haters (comprising two percent of 435 House representatives) unified to declare Israel “racist.” In a 412-9 House of Representatives vote supporting Israel, these “progressive” Democrats proclaimed their Jew-hatred loud and clear. They are:

Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Democrat of Muslim Somalia. (Just so happens to be Black.)

Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Democrat. (Just so happens to be Black.)

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Democrat. (Just so happens to be Black.)

Cori Bush of Missouri, Democrat. (Just so happens to be Black.)

Andre Carson of Indiana, Democrat. (Just so happens to be Black.)

Jamaal Bowman of New York, Democrat. (Just so happens to be Black.)

Rashida Tlaib of Michigan (descends from “Palestinian” family living in Arab-occupied Judea-Samaria).

Queen of the Woke. Democrat

Delia Ramirez of Illinois. No clue. Democrat.

Advertisement





(For the record, note that the majority of Black and vast majority of Democrat House members voted for Israel as did all Republicans.)

These Jew-haters, who hide behind the excuse of “anti-Zionism,” dream of Israel’s demise and the rise of a country in its stead built on a foundation of Arab Muslim terrorism. Will it happen? No way on Earth — nor in Omar’s Hell.

Many of us strong Zionists are contemptuous of Isaac (“Buji”) Herzog, Israel’s ceremonial “president.” He is a far cry from his father and grandfather but has leveraged their surname well. Herzog is a lifetime leftist, long-time head of the socialist Israeli Labor Party. In his role as ceremonial president, he is not an impartial figure, and the reason is obvious. This guy headed the socialist Labor Party when it opposed Benjamin (“Bibi”) Netanyahu’s Likud coalition in elections, and he lost repeatedly to Bibi. He was Government Secretary from 1999-2001, under Israel’s historically incompetent Prime Minister, the Leftist Ehud Barak, now an outspoken member of the extreme leftist Meretz Party, and a world traveler famous for his especially close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Then Buji was a socialist Labor Party Knesset member for sixteen years from 2003-2018. He was Chairman of the Labor Party from 2013-2017, and he led the Knesset Opposition and the fight against Netanyahu and Likud from 2013-2018. He was Labor Party candidate for prime minister in 2015. Ten days after he was elected to head Labor, Buji met with Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) to pledge his fealty to the “Two State Solution.” In all, he has devoted more than twenty years of public life to opposing and fighting Netanyahu.

Buji might fairly be called a three-time loser. In Israel, which has been dominated by conservative political values and religiously traditional family values for half a century since Menachem Begin’s “earthquake” political victory over Labor Socialist Shimon Peres in 1977, the leftists of Labor cannot win elections. So they manipulate when they get a turn at the ceremonial presidency. Still, there is “no way in Hell” that a Jew hater like Ilhan Omar can transcend her Somalian Muslim hatred of Jews even when the Jew is an anti-Bibi leftist like Buji.

Much of it is deep jealousy, reflecting her own pathetic inadequacy. She feels inadequate because, frankly, she is inadequate. In Buji, she sees someone who descended from a worthy former Israeli president and Israeli U.N. Ambassador. His grandfather was Chief Rabbi of Israel. But even more than that, Omar knows that Herzog descends from the Jewish people, who gave the world a moral code, an emphasis on education and reading and writing without Affirmative Action, a people who are at the center of history. He descends from a people who gave the world monotheism and civil law that excludes dismembering thieves. Omar’s Islam, by contrast, chops off the hands of a thief, and who knows what they do to rapists — “gender-affirming surgery”?

Unlike Omar, Herzog descends from a people who stood at Mount Sinai, amid lightning and thunder and the ever-escalating call of the shofar, as G-d Almig-ty revealed Himself to a nation of millions, gave them His Torah, and resonated His Ten Pronouncements.

And Omar? She comes from Muslim Somalia and votes the Somalian line, even to the degree that she is anti-Armenian because Somalia aligns with Turkey. Somali pride? Somalia has one of the world’s very lowest GDPs per capita and is a proud member of the LDC: Least Developed Countries. Really. In terms of “Human Asset Index,” the rating for the average Developing Country is 78.1. By contrast, the average LDC is 57.6 Somalia is less than half that: 24.3. Got that? As to Gross National Income, the average Developing Country is rated as 6,666. The average LDC is only 1,274. Somalia is less than one-tenth at 104. Got that? In 2019, Somalia had the lowest HDI (Human Development Index) in the world, and 69 percent of their population are below the poverty level. It is second in the world on the Fragile States Index. That’s also a real thing. In other words, Ilhan Omar looks at Jews and at Israel, and she salivates with envy and jealousy: How did those Jews out-do the Somalis, the Muslims, the Arab world . . . with no oil underground, just a bunch of ragged Holocaust survivors and fleeing Jews exiled from Arab Muslim countries?

It gnaws at her; she knows it. In terms of morality, she previously married her brother. Fortunately for her, he identifies as male because LGBTQ activity in Somalia is punishable by death. On the list of Nobel Prize winners, Israel’s population of 9 million have accounted for 13 Nobel prizes. Somalia’s population of 17 million, twice Israel’s population, has not accounted for twice the number of Israel’s Nobel prizes — unless zero is twice thirteen. She comes from a heritage of zero. The Ishai Ribo song could have been dedicated to her.

She is jealous, as are all the Squad and their ilk. At the core, the American Left has taught too many Blacks (though thankfully not all) to look upon themselves as victims. Blacks who were born a century and more after slavery ended still demand billions of dollars in reparations from Americans who immigrated to the United States from Ireland, Poland, Germany, Italy, and Jewish dispersions in Eastern Europe. These White immigrants arrived mostly after slavery ended or settled primarily in the North and nobly sacrificed their lives fighting for the Union to end slavery.

That is the bottom line. They are self-absorbed “victims” and resent Jewish success. They cannot figure out how only six or seven million Jews could have ended up in the middle of a Middle East comprised of dirt holes like Syria and Libya, and ended up so comparatively rich and successful. They cannot abide Jewish success, the beauty of Israel, the impossible fulfillment of Biblical prophecy that Jews again would be planting vineyards in Samaria and singing wedding songs in the cities of Judea and the outskirts of Jerusalem.

So they grasp at straws because they cannot process their culture’s failures against Jewish success, and they fabricate their myth that the Jews must have done it by exploiting the Arabs. As if Arabs ever made anything fruitful of the Land of Israel, ever. The myth latches onto the claim of “apartheid,” based on no facts. Go into American Black neighborhoods in the inner cities, and you will find no White people living there. Apartheid? For a century, New York’s boroughs were famous for their communities that were ethnically and racially homogeneous by choice: Chinatown, Little Italy, Hell’s Kitchen (Irish), Yorktown (German Americans) on Manhattan’s east side, Jews on the Lower East Side, Blacks in Harlem, Puerto Ricans in Spanish Harlem. Apartheid?

Arabs in Israel do awfully well for apartheid victims. Remember how frantic they got when Trump unveiled his “Deal of the Century” and proposed that the Arab Triangle in the Galilee be given over to the “Palestine” Authority, in exchange for Israeli formal annexation of Judea and Samaria? Oh, how those Arabs screamed and yelled with horror as they faced being taken from Israeli sovereignty and becoming part of “Palestine.” They begged to stay in Israel under Zionist suzerainty.

The American Left once loved Israel. They made loving movies like “Exodus,” where a blonde-haired American Christian falls in love with a Zionist fictional hero, Ari Ben Canaan. Those were the days my friend; we thought they’d never end. All Israelis were Paul Newman, and the Eva Marie Saints could not keep their hands off them.

And then Israel changed. Three horrible disasters forever ruined everything with the American left:

In June 1967, the Arab world set out to eradicate Israel from the face of the earth. The Left loved Israel even more now. In their universe of Victimology, the Left absolutely loves Jews about to be slaughtered in the millions. Think of all the movies of Jews being massacred that can win them Academy Awards, and a second generation of Holocaust museums they can build! Egypt’s president, Gamal Abdul Nasser, instructed U Thant, then secretary-general of the United Nations, to remove the U.N. peacekeeping force that stood as a barrier against Egypt invading Israel, and U Thant obliged immediately. Then Nasser formally launched an act of war by blockading the Straits of Tiran from Israeli shipping. The Left was so excited! For those who missed the last Holocaust twenty years earlier because they were too young, here was their chance to report on the sequel: Holocaust II: Israel in Flames! Only one problem: No one got the script to Israel in time. So they made the colossal error of winning the war in Six Days. The Left has hated Israel ever since.

Young up-and-coming Benjamin Netanyahu was named Finance Minister of Israel in 2003, assigned to cure a dying economy, weighed down by half a century of suffocating socialism. That cabinet post was a graveyard appointment; Ariel Sharon wanted to bury him politically. Instead, Bibi ignited an economic revolution, upended the entire socialist order, and created a capitalist economy. Alas, by changing Israel from Marxist socialist to capitalist, he made lifetime enemies of the Left.

Israel’s third mistake: Menachem Begin ended the reign of Labor socialism. Indeed, the Labor Party that ruled Israel from its founding in 1948 through 1977 is presently expected to disappear from the political map of Israel in the next election. The Left never has forgiven Israel for shifting right.

So this ceremonial head of state, Isaac Herzog, with no real influence and zero charisma but a nice title and a lifetime of leftist political leadership, came to America to speak to Congress. And the most fascinating part of the story is that the Jew Haters of the Squad are so anti-Semitic that they boycotted even Herzog, who is almost as far-left as they are. But his taint is that he is a Jew from Israel.

We see this leftist anti-Semitism everywhere. For example, Jews founded the movie industry, creating an “Empire of Their Own.” Yet, recently, a new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened — and Jews were all but erased from movie history. Never existed. And the Squad now is doing its best to erase Israel. Alas for Ilhan Omar, her dreams of a “Palestine” and eradicating Zionism will never happen. No way on earth or in wherever else Ilhan Omar ends up.

Adapted by the writer for The Jewish Press from a version of this article that first appeared here in The American Spectator.