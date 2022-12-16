Photo Credit: 123rf.com

Reb Noson of Breslov writes: “I heard that Rebbe Nachman once exclaimed with wonder, “About G-d, people ask many questions?!”

How good and proper it is when we settle our minds and realize that there are no questions. It is written, “For G-d’s ways are straight” (Hosea 14:10). Everything is perfectly in order.

“About G-d, they ask questions?!” The Rebbe’s intent was to ridicule those who think they are raising serious questions about G-d.

Concerning the difficult questions raised about G-d, Rebbe Nachman often said: “On the contrary, that is precisely how it should be. There should be difficult questions concerning G-d. Given His greatness and exaltedness, it is fitting and becoming of Him. His greatness and exaltedness tower far above our minds. It is therefore certainly impossible for us to understand and comprehend His conduct intellectually. And so inevitably there will be difficult questions concerning G-d.”

Continues Rebbe Nachman, “For it is fitting and becoming the Creator that He tower above and be elevated beyond our minds, on account of which difficult questions arise. But if His conduct was as our minds imagine it should be, His mind would resemble ours, G-d forbid” (Likutey Moharan II, 52:1).

It is written, “G-d is righteous in all His ways” (Psalms 145:17). We should never suspect that G-d’s ways are at all unjust. If we cannot understand them, it is because G-d’s ways or how He runs the world are beyond all human comprehension.

