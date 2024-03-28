Photo Credit: courtesy author

{Reposted from the Rabbi’s site}

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHow Drawing From Mesorah Can Support Israeli Soldiers
Rabbi Dr. Nathan Lopes Cardozo
http://www.cardozoacademy.org
Rabbi Dr. Nathan Lopes Cardozo is the founder and dean of the David Cardozo Academy and the Bet Midrash of Avraham Avinu in Jerusalem. A sought-after lecturer on the international stage for both Jewish and non-Jewish audiences, Rabbi Cardozo is the author of 13 books and numerous articles in both English and Hebrew.