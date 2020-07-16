Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As we complete the first third of the Three Weeks, we find ourselves still in exile and still without a Beis HaMikdash. Indeed, in many ways, our exile is getting darker.

How do we break out of exile and enter the Messianic era. How do we replace “gola – exile” with “geulah – redemption”? After all, the purpose of mourning is not to become depressed but to become inspired to do whatever is necessary to bring Moshiach.

In this vein, the Rebbe proposed during the Three Weeks that Jews learn about the Beis HaMikdash – in particular by studying 1) perakim 40-43 of Sefer Yechezk’el; 2) Meseches Middos; and 3) the Rambam’s Hilchos Beis HaBechirah.

His proposal was based on the Midrash (Tanchuma, Tzav 14), which states: “G-d said to the Jewish people, ‘Although the Beis HaMikdash will be destroyed in the future and the offerings will cease, don’t let yourselves forget the order of the offerings, but rather, be careful to read about and study them. If you occupy yourselves with them, I will consider it as if you are occupied with [bringing] the offerings’…

The Midrash continues, stating that “G-d showed Yechezkel the structure of the Beis HaMikdash” and told him to tell the Jewish people to “measure the plan.” Yechezkel then said, “Master of the world, we are in exile in the enemies’ land, yet you’re telling me to go and inform the Jewish people about the structure of the Beis HaMikdash…? Can they do anything? Leave them until they go out of the exile, and afterwards I will go and tell them.”

G-d replied, “Should the building of My House cease just because My children are in exile? … Reading about it in the Torah is as great as building it! Go tell them to be occupied with reading about the structure of the Beis HaMikdash in the Torah, and as a reward for reading about it…I will consider it as if they are occupied with building the Beis HaMikdash!”

Studying about the Beis HaMikdash would seem to be a purely spiritual pursuit. Yet, the Midrash says Hashem told Yechezkel that he regards Jews studying about the Beis HaMikdash “as if they are occupied with building it.” Since the Torah – which is the epitome of truth – states that studying about the Beis HaMikdash is like building the Beis HaMikdash, it must be so, even on a physical level.

(Hashem added the words “as if” only because the physical manifestation of our study is put on hold until rebuilding the Beis HaMikdash is permitted.)

Therefore, we must make sure to study about the Beis HaMikdash because the commandment to build a sanctuary for Hashem is eternal. If, for reasons not fully dependent on us, we cannot build it physically, we must study it, which Hashem equates with actually building it.

For the Three Weeks, the Rebbe also suggested giving more charity, studying more Torah, and davening better. In fact, he advised doing so at each stage of increased mourning: the week and a half after Shiva Asar B’Tammuz, the day before Rosh Chodesh Av, Rosh Chodesh Av, the beginning of the Nine Days, the week in which Tisha B’Av falls, the day before Tisha B’Av, and Tisha B’Av itself.

During the Nine Days and continuing until the 15th of Av, the Rebbe also recommended making daily siyumim, which are opportunities for celebration permitted even during this time.

May this time soon turn into days filled with the true joy of the ultimate geulah.

(Based on the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s teachings)