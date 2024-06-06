Photo Credit: Jewish Press

“The tribe of Zevulun …” (Bamidbar 2:7)

The Yissachar-Zevulun arrangement is a partnership between someone who studies Torah (Yissachar) and someone who supports him financially (Zevulun). In return, “Zevulun” receives half the reward that “Yissachar” earns for his Torah study.

The Torah details the four formations of the encampment of the Jewish people in the desert, consisting of three tribes each. In three out of the four, the third tribe is listed as “and the tribe of …” except for the group with Yissachar and Zevulun (ibid.) Why?

The Baal HaTurim writes that is because Zevulun and Yissachar are like one tribe, not two separate ones, since Zevulun, who is engaged in business, supports Yissachar who learns Torah. Their reward is shared, as it says (Mishlei 3:18), “[Torah] is a tree of life to those who grasp it, and its supporters are praiseworthy.”

We also learn (Koheles 7:12), “To sit in the shelter of wisdom is to sit in the shelter of money.” R’ Yochanan expounds that whoever gives money to a Torah scholar will merit to sit in the Heavenly Yeshiva.

The Shulchan Aruch in Yoreh Dei’ah (246) codifies the law that one who is unable to learn himself, or is preoccupied with earning a livelihood, is obligated to support those who do learn Torah and it will be considered as if he learned himself.

The Chofetz Chaim clarifies it this way. The king had a trustworthy adherent who was trained in the art of warfare. He loved his master so much that he would make the arrows for battle himself and when they were finished, he asked the king if he could get more arrows. The king said: What does it matter whether you have arrows? The ultimate objective is to beat the enemy and win the war. Little did the king realize that it is the supply of weapons that helps win the war.

Similarly, it is the supporters of Torah who provide the artillery to those involved in Torah study to win the war of holiness in this world.

HaGaon R’ Aharon Leib Shteinman commented that in matters of materialism one cannot do something for another person by doing it for himself, i.e. one can’t eat or sleep for someone else. Likewise, in spiritual matters, one can’t do the mitzvah for another person, i.e. put on tefillin or bentsch esrog for him. However, when one financially supports Yissachar so that he can study Torah, the benefactor, i.e. Zevulun, earns the reward as though he learned himself.

We find that Hashem has put into the world an abundance of those elements which man needs to survive – air, without which man cannot live for more than a few minutes, and water, a little less plentiful, but relatively easy to acquire. Food is less plentiful, but anything more than that is not as easy to attain and costs more money. Consistent with the way Hashem has created the physical world with chesed, He has enabled man to acquire Torah, which from a spiritual perspective is like air and water.

The Chofetz Chaim pointed out that these days are the ikvesa d’meshicha (the time immediately preceding the arrival of Moshiach). It was decreed (Amos 9:10), “They will perish by the sword,” and the Zohar states that this decree was replaced by (Tzefaniah 3:12), “And I will leave in your midst a humble and destitute people.” When the wealthy people support the Torah scholars they are helping the world to exist, and they themselves are rewarded as if they learned Torah, the source of life itself.

R’ Mordechai Gifter, rosh yeshiva of Telshe Yeshiva, related that at one time he became aware of a wealthy individual living in Mexico who had business dealings all over the world. R’ Gifter wanted to meet with him because the Telshe Yeshiva was in dire financial straits. However, the executive was a very busy man, and it was very difficult to obtain an appointment with him. He would return home very late at night, and by dawn he was already heading back to his office. With no other choice, R’ Gifter accepted a very early morning meeting with the tycoon.

In order to be able to keep his appointment, R’ Gifter davened Shacharis at sunrise that day. But when he got to the businessman’s office, he was told that he had missed his meeting. The executive was already on a conference call with Paris, and had left his apologies for their failure to get together.

When the businessman finished his call, R’ Gifter had a brief discussion with the tycoon. R’ Gifter informed the businessman that he didn’t want any money. He just wanted to ask him a question. The executive looked perplexed, but allowed R’ Gifter to continue.

“I see that your home is in a Jewish neighborhood. But when do you come home at night, and what time do you leave in the morning?”

The executive answered that he usually returned home about 11:00 at night and left at 5:00 in the morning.

R’ Gifter smiled and said, “Why do you need such a beautiful home? You spend very few hours in your home and hardly get a chance to see it. When you return home it’s already late at night, and you leave before daylight.”

The businessman explained, “This glorious house is not for me. It’s for my wife and my family. Truthfully, I am deeply immersed in my business affairs.”

When the man saw R’ Gifter’s astonished expression at his response, he further clarified his statement. “You should know, Rebbi, if someone wants to succeed in business, he has to be completely occupied with it.”

After the meeting, R’ Gifter said to the person who had accompanied him on the trip, “Today I received much more than financial support. I was now enlightened as to the true meaning of the words ‘la’asok b’divrei Torah – to engross ourselves in the words of Torah.’ Torah is like a business. If one wants to be successful he has to be absorbed and submerged in it. His head and his entire being must be involved in Torah. Only then can one accomplish and flourish in his Torah studies.”