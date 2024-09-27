Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Rabbeinu Yona in Shaarei Teshuva (3:17) teaches us that the sublime virtues in Judaism (e.g. Talmud Torah, “V’halachta Bidrachav – following in His ways) were given over as Mitzvot Asei, positive commandments.

Interestingly, the very first example he gives is from our parsha this week: ובחרת בחיים – choose life.

Despite the fact that most of the commentators did not count this as a Mitzvah, Sefer Charedim (Rav Eliezer Azachri, 16th century) picks up on this R’ Yona and explains that whenever we’re confronted with a conflict, such as not being sure if something is Mutar or Assur, we should choose prudently, and do the right thing – in fulfilment of this mitzvah.

He cites the view of many Rishonim who teach us that if we have a safek deoraissa, we have to be strict from a Torah level. It’s not just a rabbinic prohibition.

The Torah gives us free will, and guides us to choose properly. Free will is the cornerstone of our avodah in Elul, as we look forward to Aseret Yamei Teshuva. The Rambam famously puts his discussion of free will right in the middle of his Hilchot Teshuva. Without the ability to choose, Teshuva would not be possible.

It is incumbent upon us to always be cognizant of this. Almost every step in life, every bit of the day, we have choices. Not usually between good or bad, but often good or better, sometimes bad or worse, and we should always utilize our free will, especially at this time of year, לחזור תשובה שבשלימה, and continue to choose life.

Shabbat Shalom.

