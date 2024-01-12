Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Moshe was skeptical regarding the Israelites reception and acceptance of his message of salvation.

והן לא יאמינו לי ולא ישמעו בקלי כי יאמרו לא נראה אליך ה,””

This may seem surprising, as the Jews had been calling out to Hashem for redemption. Netziv explains that Moshe was concerned that the people would not believe that he was chosen to lead. He was not known as a Gadol in Torah, or as an outstanding chasid. He grew up in Pharoh’s palace, was well versed in Egyptian scholarship, and dressed like an Egyptian. Yitro’s daughters, in fact, assumed that he was Egyptian. The people would perhaps be more comfortable if someone more similar to Aharon to come forward.

Hashem doesn’t operate according to human presupposition.

This message was true in Moshe’s time, was delivered by the Netziv in his day, and remains relevant in our times.

Shabbat Shalom