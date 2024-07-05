Photo Credit: A.I. Golem

Korach and his cronies sealed their own fate.

את מחתות החטאים האלה בנפשותם…(יז:ג) “…these sinners against their own lives…”

Ohr Hachaim points out that no else, not even partially, were responsible for their demise, not even Moshe and Aharon who contended with Korach. Still, the people blamed Moshe and Aharon, “וילונו כל עדת בני ישראל…אתם המיתם את עם ה’ “(יז:ו)

The pastime of blaming faultless leaders is apparently not new.

We are all commanded to be honest and clean in the eyes of God and man.

.”והייתם נקיים מה’ ומישראל”

God knows the truth, but people will bend over backwards to criticize and condemn whenever convenient for their feelings or political stance.

We just learned in Bava Batra, that even Tzedaka Gabbaim had to work in pairs to dispel rumors of embezzlement.

Doing the right thing is necessary, but not always sufficient, to fulfill our Torah obligations. We must always be cognizant of how our actions may be perceived.

Shabbat Shalom

