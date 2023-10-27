Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Lot was Abraham’s nephew. He didn’t seem to follow Abraham’s path strictly, as he was drawn do sinful Sdom. Rashi brings that Lot’s workers stole, that he happily rid himself from Abraham and his God, and that he chose Sdom despite its decadence.

Still, the moment Lot was captured Abraham took action. The Torah refers to Lot now as Avraham’s brother, despite the genealogical imprecision.

We are the descendants of Avraham and strive to follow in his path. Not all of us are perfect, and some of us have veered far from the course. Still, especially during times of crisis, we must remain brothers.

Shabbat Shalom

