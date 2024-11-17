Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Before Hashem tells Avraham about what he will do to Sedom, He tells us that He chose Avraham למען אשר יצוה את-בניו ואת-ביתו אחריו ושמרו דרך ה׳… Hashem knew Avraham will pass on to the next generations, and keep the way of God. לעשות צדקה ומשפט – To do Tzedaka and Mishpat, justice and righteousness.

This is ethos is antithetical to Sedom. As we all know, the Sodomites were terrible people. Abraham, on the other hand, lived with Tzedaka, Mishpat and Chessed, as described at the beginning of the Parsha. We know through the Pesukim themselves (Rashi bring how these are far more elaborated on in Bava Metzia) how Avraham, Sarah and even Yishmael were involved in the great mitzvah of Hascnasat Orchim. These Orchim were simple nomads, Avraham certainly didn’t know they were angels. Yet, we see the toil and hard work that he put in for their sake.

This is of course Avraham’s mission in life. The giving and Mesiras Nefesh that Avraham and Sarah had to help people, and to do good, is obviously in sharp contrast to the people Anshei Sedom, whose values were included amassing of wealth and taunting strangers. Chessed, tzedaka and caring were completely foreign to them (even punishable offenses according to the Midrash).

Avraham himself was already wealthy at this point, yet, his values remained. In life, we often find people who have been blessed by Hashem, and their values change. They may begin to think about themselves highly instead of humbly. Their Middos and character decay, and their actions go from kind to cruel.

We should aspire to follow Abraham – Rodef Chessed, not Rodef Kessef.

May Hashem bless all of you with great Parnasa, but more importantly, may He bless you the wherewithal to pass on these basics of life to our progeny: Tzedaka, Mishpat, Chessed, and all the good Middos.

Shabbat Shalom.

