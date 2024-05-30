Photo Credit: Courtesy BSpitz

Every generation of Jews since the destruction of the Second Temple has anticipated the arrival of the Messiah, who would usher in a new age and build the Third Temple. It is an article of Jewish faith as popularized by Maimonides and sung to various tunes (Ani Maamin).

Rabbi Shlomo Ephraim of Prague, the Kli Yakar (1550-1619), on Leviticus 26:10, provides some hints as to the magnitude of the Messianic era. He writes that there are secrets hidden within the verse and then takes us to verses in Jeremiah 23:7-8. English translations don’t do justice to the Hebrew, but the point is that the miracles of the Egyptian Exodus will seem paltry compared to the miracles we will witness in the Messianic age.

Years ago, perhaps twenty or more, I was told the very same thing by a living sage, the Rebbe of a small Chassidic group. He echoed the same verse from Jeremiah and then based on the Biblical commentary of Don Isaac Abarbanel (Lisbon, 1437 – Venice, 1508) proceeded to interpret some of the predictions for our times.

He predicted that Israel would be subject to massive missile attacks but that we would emerge from it relatively unscathed. He stated this well before the Iron Dome was a functional defensive armament.

The other prediction was that there would be a time of danger for Jews around the world, and that ultimately Israel would be the only safe place, and that we would witness amazing miracles of salvation.

I asked the Rebbe the all-consuming question on all prophetic efforts – “when?” He answered that not even Elijah the Prophet knows when he will arrive to announce the coming of the Messiah. However, he added that he can come in an instant – any instant.

I asked him: “How do we prepare? What can we do?”

He answered: “Only through Torah and good deeds.”

May we merit welcoming the Messiah speedily in our day with all the accompanying good it entails.

Shabbat Shalom