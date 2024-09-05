Photo Credit: 123rf.com

“… and they shall judge the people with righteous judgment” (Devarim 16:18).

Rabbi Shimshon Chaim ben Rabbi Nachman Michael Nachmani, the Zera Shimshon (1707-1779) was only blessed with one son, who passed on at a young age. Rabbi Shimshon Chaim let it be known that his sefarim on the Written and Oral Law, imparting unique insights and profound lessons to all of Klal Yisrael, were dedicated to carry on his legacy.

In observance of the yahrzeit of the Zera Shimshon on 6 Elul, we have dedicated the following dvar Torah from his writings.

The Zera Shimshon asks: Why does the Torah need to state that “the people” will be judged. Who else is presenting before the judges? Furthermore, why does the Torah have to tell us it should be a “righteous judgment?” Is there any possibility that the judgment would be skewed or unjust?

The Zera Shimshon states that a judge has the sole objective of assuring that the verdict he pronounces is ethical and honorable. If he discerns subterfuge or trickery on the part of a litigant, it is the judge’s task to employ any means necessary to expose the deception before he can adjudicate the law.

The Sefer Mei’eiver L’Segulah elucidates this teaching of the Zera Shimshon, and notes that this is indeed the law cited in Choshen Mishpat. When Shlomo HaMelech had to determine which of the two women was the mother of the baby each was claiming as her own, he had to be astute and resourceful in order to be able to issue a “righteous” decision. It was then that his wisdom became widely known.

We learn (Melachim I, 3) that when Shlomo HaMelech ascended the throne the vessels of the Temple, including the Altar, were in Givon, while the Ark was in Yerushalayim, after having been in the house of Avinadav in Kiryas Ye’arim for 22 years. Shlomo HaMelech went to Givon to offer 1,000 burnt offerings, and that night Hashem appeared to Shlomo in a dream and offered him wealth, peace or wisdom. Shlomo opted for wisdom so that he could “distinguish between good and evil” and lead the Jewish people fairly.

Parenthetically, the medrash tells us that Shlomo HaMelech prayed and fasted for 40 days to merit to attain the wisdom of Moshe Rabbeinu. Our sages tell us that the Sefer Mishlei begins with the letter mem, whose numerical value is 40, alluding to his 40 fasts.

Hashem told Shlomo that he had chosen wisely and he would therefore also be granted peace and wealth. When Shlomo HaMelech awoke, he found that he could understand the chirping of the birds, the braying of the donkeys – the conversation of all wildlife. Shlomo HaMelech then brought additional offerings in Yerushalayim and made a feast for all of his servants.

Our sages tell us that many halachot are derived from Shlomo HaMelech’s conduct in this narrative.

The Talmud in Yuma (53a) relates that when Shlomo HaMelech returned from Givon to Yerushalayim he kept his face turned towards Givon, in order not to turn his back on the Altar where the Divine Presence rested. We learn from here that one does not turn his face away from a sacred place.

The Talmud continues that, indeed, when Rava would take leave of his rebbi, R’ Yosef, he would walk backward until his legs were bruised and the threshold of R’ Yosef’s house was bloodied from his wounds, despite the fact that R’ Yosef could not see him. When R’ Yosef heard of this, he blessed him to merit leading the yeshiva and to rule halacha.

The Medrash (Koheles Rabbah) says that when one finishes learning the Torah he makes a celebratory feast (seudah), as Shlomo HaMelech did after he was granted his exceptional wisdom (which is equivalent to having finished the Torah). He immediately the merited the Divine Spirit which inspired his writing of the three sefarim, Mishlei, Shir HaShirim, and Koheles.

Similarly, notes the Rambam, there was great joy and celebration, with a feast, on the eve of matan Torah.

