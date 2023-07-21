Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

“לא תוסיפו הביא מנחת שוא קטורת תועבה היא לי…” (ישעי’ א:יג)

In the Haftara of Chazon Yeshayahu derides the Jewish people for bringing unwanted, insincere offerings to the Beit Hamikdash while their behavior was abominable. Specifically the Mincha (meal offering) and Ketoret (incense) are singled out in pasuk 13. It is known that the חלבנה, when burned by itself, gives off a foul odor. Still, it is included in the ketoret, and blends in to give the perfected fragrance. The חלבנה represents the sinners of Israel, who must be included in communal prayer, particularly on fast days. (Keritut 6b)

Advertisement





Meshech Chochma explains that a group includes individuals with specific flaws, for example one person is stingy, another angry, and a third a gossiper. When they are together, each person will be positively influenced by his peers. This one will learn to be generous, the second will calm down, and the third will learn to keep quiet. If, on the other hand, they all suffer from similar drawbacks, pervasive wickedness will prevail. This was what Isaiah was focusing on.

Furthermore, continues Meshech Chochma, there is a particular halacha regarding Korban Mincha. An individual may bring one, but it may not be offered in partnership, like an Olah or Shlamim (Menachot 104b). Interestingly, the Mincha is offered as קרבן ציבור, a communal offering. This is because the Tzibur is one unit. Yeshayahu was chastising us. Since we lost our “Achdus”, the lack of unity would symbolically render our Mincha vain.

בבנין ירושלים ננוחם

Shabbat Shalom