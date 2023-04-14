Photo Credit: Pixabay

Maharam on the Chumash notes that the word וידם, “Vayidom Aharon”, describing Aharon’s silent reaction to the death of his 2 sons, is also found in Yehoshua (10:13) וידם השמש, regarding the temporary solar standstill. He cites the Gemara (Sukka 29a) that one of the 4 matters for which the sun is eclipsed is on the account of 2 brothers whose blood was spilled as one. The untimely passing of an individual is sad, but the death of brethren taken together is heartbreaking.

Recently we have suffered the ruthless murder of two sets of brothers, Yaakov Yisrael and Menachem Asher Peli; Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, as well as sisters Maia and Rina Dee, by wicked Arab terrorists. The Seforim speak of shedding tears over the death of Nadav and Avihu, particularly on Yom Kippur (Shl”a based on Ar”i).

We are all shaken by the spilling of our brothers and sisters; innocent, holy blood. In Slichot we recite:

יהי רצון מלפניך שומע קול בכיות

שתשים דמעותינו בנאדך להיות

ותצילנו מכל גזרות אכזריות

כי לך לבד עינינו תלויuת

May Hashem hear our prayers, preserve our tears, avenge their blood, and redeem us with Geula Shelema.

Shabbat Shalom